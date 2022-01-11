Best Human Capital Management - Midmarket Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group , has published its 2022 Human Capital Management - Midmarket Data Quadrant Awards , naming six vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are leaders according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews' comprehensive online survey. Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner:

Rippling

Gusto

Zenefits

Cezanne HR

BambooHR

isolved People Cloud

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?

The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users' point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +95, Rippling exceeded user expectations in many categories, especially in usability and intuitiveness. Gusto received a Net Emotional Footprint of +85 and ranked strongly in employee records and position management. Zenefits, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +85, performed well overall, particularly in benefits administration.

Cezanne HR, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +89, was appreciated for controlling attributes of job and position titles. BambooHR received a Net Emotional Footprint of +87 and scored high for talent management. isolved People Cloud, with a Net Emotional Footprint of +85, excelled in payroll administration.

In general, Human Capital Management - Midmarket users were most satisfied with vendors' payroll administration features. However, the users were most dissatisfied with vendors' client support capabilities.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at https://www.softwarereviews.com .

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

SOURCE SoftwareReviews