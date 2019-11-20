HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 15 Best Illinois Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-illinois-online-mba/).

Whether pursuing advanced leadership roles, entrepreneurial skills, or specialized business experience, more and more professionals are looking to Online MBA programs for their next step in their education and career. To help prospective students, we have compiled the Best Illinois Online MBA programs. These programs were ranked upon their Affordability (33%), Online Support Services (33%), and Quality of Classes (33%). The most up to date information was collected from Quacquarelli Symonds, US News and World Report, the Princeton Review, the Financial Times, the National Center for Education Statistics, and each individual online MBA website.

Sitting on top of the 15 Best Illinois Online MBA Degrees Ranking is McKendree University's School of Business located in Lebanon, Illinois. In second place is the University of St. Francis's College of Business and Health Administration in Joliet, Illinois, followed by Southern Illinois University Carbondale's College of Business located in Carbondale, Illinois in third.

Other schools listed in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

American InterContinental University School of Business -- Schaumburg, Illinois

Concordia University Chicago College of Business -- River Forest, Illinois

Eastern Illinois University School of Business -- Charleston, Illinois

Governors State University College of Business -- University Park, Illinois

Greenville University Briner School of Business -- Greenville, Illinois

Judson University -- Elgin, Illinois

Lewis University College of Business -- Romeoville, Illinois

Olivet Nazarene University School of Graduate and Continuing Studies -- Bourbonnais, Illinois

Quincy University School of Business -- Quincy, Illinois

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business -- Edwardsville, Illinois

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Gies College of Business -- Champaign, Illinois

Western Illinois University College of Business and Technology -- Macomb, Illinois

"The asset and enormous convenience of an online education can open doors and take your career to the next level," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. And while there are multiple reasons that a professional might pursue an MBA, there is one main reason why students pursue an MBA in an online format, flexibility. The online MBA combines the power of an MBA with the accessibility of an online degree. It is in the business of unlocking doors. For the professional wanting to gain experience and pursue an education at the same time, for the stay-at-home parent preparing for their next stage in life, and for the budding entrepreneur wanting to make concrete plans while still needing a steady income, the online MBA degree is the linchpin to their future.

Illinois is known for its baseball fields, cityscapes, and business hubs. While it is not necessary for students in an online program to live in the vicinity of campus, understanding the school's area is important. The cultural landscape of the campus influences the programs, and in turn, the students. Illinois houses the nineteenth largest economy in the world, they are the fourth most productive manufacturing state in the US, and it is home to 400 major businesses and corporate headquarters. In fact, US News and World Report ranks the Prairie State as the 15th top state in the category of business environment. This ranking attests that businesses not only are consistently birthed within Illinois, but they thrive there.

Illinois is not just the state where businesses and leaders build companies, but where businesses and leaders are built. The colleges and universities within the state hold a symbiotic relationship with the companies, influencing and being influenced by. Students from these top Illinois Online MBA programs are sure to be the next leaders in Illinois and beyond.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

