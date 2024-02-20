JUNEAU, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnCruise Adventures, a US-flagged leader in small-ship, expedition-style cruising, proudly owned and headquartered in Juneau, Alaska, is officially named "Best Small-Ship Expedition Line" by U.S. News & World Report and "Best in Alaska" in the Cruise Critic Editor's Picks' Awards. Additionally, two ships, the Wilderness Legacy and the Wilderness Discoverer, occupy two top-five spaces in USA Today's annual "10Best" Best in Alaska category (the only company to have two ships listed in the top five). UnCruise Adventures is proud to show the strength of a family-owned, locally run business that provides services and experiences that mega ships can't offer. These accolades also highlight UnCruise Adventures' commitment to excellence and reinforce its standing as a premier choice in Alaska tourism. To celebrate, UnCruise Adventures is excited to share "Leap into Adventure Savings" for its 2024 cruise season.

Best in Alaska! UnCruise Adventures Clinches Four Prestigious Travel Awards Post this Part of the experience is getting out and exploring straight from our ships, unlike the mega ships.

Leap into Adventure Savings, Celebrating 28 Years of Adventure

UnCruise Adventures is offering whale-sized savings for 2024. Early-bird savings include 15% off on early Alaska departures in April and May 2024, special rates for groups and solo travelers, and $500 off on summer departures starting June 1, 2024. Additional offers are available for back-to-back itineraries, and there are significant savings for families traveling with kids 8-17 on select departures.

"History is happening in front of us. I have never seen a cruise company, of any size, receive four Best in Alaska Awards in a single year! And I have been in Alaska tourism for nearly 40 years!" shares UnCruise Adventures Owner and CEO Captain Dan Blanchard. "Alaska is a must for the adventuresome soul, there are so many things to see. Untamed Alaska with her tidewater glaciers, whales, bears, sea otters, and critters of all kinds. All this with hikes, beach strolls, skiff explorations, and kayaking in Glacier Bay National Park. Unique to this year is a very good opportunity for Northern Lights in the early season and after mid-August. Mother Nature is ready to put on a show, and UnCruise is ready to share that experience with the world!" Captain Blanchard adds.

To celebrate UnCruise Adventures' warm-weather destinations, savings of 10% are available on select sailings, featuring itineraries like Baja California's Whales & Sealife, Hawaiian Seascapes, and Darwin's Discoveries in the Galapagos Islands.

Unrivaled Alaskan Journeys

With the longest cruising season in Alaska, UnCruise Adventures offers guests unparalleled opportunities to explore Alaska's stunning landscapes, including the Aleutian Islands, the full Inside Passage, Southeast Alaska, and Prince William Sound.

For more details or to book visit uncruise.com, contact an UnCruise Adventure Specialist at 888-862-8881 or email [email protected], or contact your trusted travel advisor.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the cruise industry. They operate small ships carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska's' Southeast, Aleutian Islands and Prince William Sound, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Gulf of California, Coastal Washington, & Galápagos Islands. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic, multiple times and Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise line for multiple years in a row. Operating under the US flag, the company takes pride in its crew and its significant contributions to the US economy.

SOURCE UnCruise Adventures