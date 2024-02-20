Best in Alaska! UnCruise Adventures Clinches Four Prestigious Travel Awards

News provided by

UnCruise Adventures

20 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

JUNEAU, Alaska, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UnCruise Adventures, a US-flagged leader in small-ship, expedition-style cruising, proudly owned and headquartered in Juneau, Alaska, is officially named "Best Small-Ship Expedition Line" by U.S. News & World Report and "Best in Alaska" in the Cruise Critic Editor's Picks' Awards. Additionally, two ships, the Wilderness Legacy and the Wilderness Discoverer, occupy two top-five spaces in USA Today's annual "10Best" Best in Alaska category (the only company to have two ships listed in the top five). UnCruise Adventures is proud to show the strength of a family-owned, locally run business that provides services and experiences that mega ships can't offer. These accolades also highlight UnCruise Adventures' commitment to excellence and reinforce its standing as a premier choice in Alaska tourism. To celebrate, UnCruise Adventures is excited to share "Leap into Adventure Savings" for its 2024 cruise season.

Continue Reading
Part of the experience is getting out and exploring straight from our ships, unlike the mega ships.
Part of the experience is getting out and exploring straight from our ships, unlike the mega ships.

Leap into Adventure Savings, Celebrating 28 Years of Adventure

UnCruise Adventures is offering whale-sized savings for 2024. Early-bird savings include 15% off on early Alaska departures in April and May 2024, special rates for groups and solo travelers, and $500 off on summer departures starting June 1, 2024. Additional offers are available for back-to-back itineraries, and there are significant savings for families traveling with kids 8-17 on select departures.

"History is happening in front of us. I have never seen a cruise company, of any size, receive four Best in Alaska Awards in a single year!  And I have been in Alaska tourism for nearly 40 years!" shares UnCruise Adventures Owner and CEO Captain Dan Blanchard. "Alaska is a must for the adventuresome soul, there are so many things to see. Untamed Alaska with her tidewater glaciers, whales, bears, sea otters, and critters of all kinds. All this with hikes, beach strolls, skiff explorations, and kayaking in Glacier Bay National Park. Unique to this year is a very good opportunity for Northern Lights in the early season and after mid-August. Mother Nature is ready to put on a show, and UnCruise is ready to share that experience with the world!" Captain Blanchard adds.

To celebrate UnCruise Adventures' warm-weather destinations, savings of 10% are available on select sailings, featuring itineraries like Baja California's Whales & Sealife, Hawaiian Seascapes, and Darwin's Discoveries in the Galapagos Islands.

Unrivaled Alaskan Journeys

With the longest cruising season in Alaska, UnCruise Adventures offers guests unparalleled opportunities to explore Alaska's stunning landscapes, including the Aleutian Islands, the full Inside Passage, Southeast Alaska, and Prince William Sound.

For more details or to book visit uncruise.com, contact an UnCruise Adventure Specialist at 888-862-8881 or email [email protected], or contact your trusted travel advisor.

About UnCruise Adventures      

UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the cruise industry. They operate small ships carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska's' Southeast, Aleutian Islands and Prince William Sound, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Gulf of California, Coastal Washington, & Galápagos Islands. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic, multiple times and Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise line for multiple years in a row. Operating under the US flag, the company takes pride in its crew and its significant contributions to the US economy.

SOURCE UnCruise Adventures

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.