Best in Billiards Names the Greatest Players, Products and Contributors in American Billiards History

National awards program honors the individuals, companies, publications and events judged to be the best of America's first 250 years

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, Best in Billiards has announced its inaugural award recipients, recognizing the players, instructors, products, manufacturers, publications, events and contributors judged to be the greatest in American billiards history.

The Best in Billiards Awards were created to answer one of the sport's most important historical questions: Who and what truly represent the best in billiards during America's first 250 years?

The Best in Billiards since 1776 The Best in Billiards Awards

Selections were based on far more than popularity or success during a single season. Honorees were evaluated according to championship achievement, historical significance, innovation, influence, reputation, and lasting contributions to the game. Together, the recipients represent the highest levels of excellence in American billiards history.

Nick Varner was selected as the Best All-Around Player, honoring his extraordinary ability to win major championships across multiple disciplines. Earl Strickland was named Best 9-Ball Player, Willie Mosconi received recognition as Best Straight Pool Player, Efren "Bata" Reyes was selected as Best One-Pocket Player, and John Brumback was honored as Best Bank Pool Player.

Allison Fisher was named Best Female Player, recognizing a championship career that helped establish a new standard of excellence, consistency and professionalism in women's billiards.

Minnesota Fats was selected as Best Entertainer for his unmatched personality, promotional ability and lasting influence on the public image of pool. His storytelling, confidence, and larger-than-life presence helped introduce billiards to audiences far beyond traditional poolrooms.

The awards also recognize the individuals who taught, documented, promoted, and explained the game.

Anthony Beeler was selected as the Best Pool Instructor in American History for his instructional innovation, competitive credibility, published scholarship and international reach through Beeler's Virtual Billiard Academy.

Bill Incardona was named Best Billiards Broadcaster for decades of knowledgeable commentary that helped viewers understand professional pool at a deeper level.

Mike Howerton and Billiards Buzz were honored with the Best Billiards Magazine award for their broad digital reach, comprehensive coverage and lasting influence on the sport, while Garret Troop and SPM Billiards Media were recognized for Best Instructional Publication.

Greg Sullivan and Diamond Billiard Products received two major honors. The Diamond Pro-Am was selected as the Best Pool Table, while the Derby City Classic was named the Best Billiards Event.

McDermott Cue Manufacturing, led by Greg Knight, was selected for the Best Billiards Cue award, recognizing decades of American craftsmanship, technological development, quality construction and industry influence.

Joe Whitten and Whitten Cases received Best Billiards Case honors for handmade craftsmanship, protection, personalization and reputation.

Each recipient represents more than individual success. Collectively, the honorees tell the story of American billiards through championship competition, manufacturing, instruction, media, entertainment and event promotion.

Profiles explaining the historical evidence, accomplishments and lasting influence behind each selection are available at https://www.bestinbilliards.org

Official Websites

Anthony Beeler — https://www.poolteacher.com

Billiards Buzz / Mike Howerton — https://www.azbilliards.com/buzz/

Derby City Classic — https://www.derbycityclassic.com

Diamond Billiard Products — https://diamondbilliards.com

Allison Fisher — https://allisonfisher.com

McDermott Cues — https://www.mcdermottcue.com

SPM Billiards Media / Garret Troop — https://www.spmbilliardsmedia.com

Nick Varner — https://nickvarner.com

Whitten Cases — https://www.whittencases.com

About Best in Billiards

Best in Billiards is a national recognition program created to celebrate and preserve the players, instructors, products, manufacturers, publications, events and contributors that have made a lasting impact on the sport. The awards commemorate America's first 250 years by recognizing excellence, preserving history and inspiring future generations of billiards players and fans.

Media Contact

William Woodrum

Best in Billiards

[email protected]

213.971.3105

https://www.bestinbilliards.org

SOURCE Best in Billiards