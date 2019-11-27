Best in Biz Awards Recognizes Identity Automation as Company of the Year

HOUSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation, provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, has been recognized by the 2019 Best in Biz Awards as a bronze winner in the Company of the Year - Medium category.

The recognition caps a banner 2019 that saw the company continue to gain momentum through its Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy, a targeted initiative to scale the business with increased focus on execution. This year, Identity Automation has been acknowledged multiple times for its outstanding commitment to excellence and customer service, including a Bronze Stevie Award for Computer Software Company of the Year and being named to the Houston Business Journal's Fast 100 list.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Best in Biz Awards for our company's overall achievements and excellence," said James Litton, CEO of Identity Automation. "This latest accolade adds fuel to our Identity Automation 2.0 growth strategy, and further validates that our 2019 endeavors will provide a solid foundation for significant growth opportunities in 2020."

Each year, Best in Biz Awards' entrants span the spectrum, from some of the most recognizable global brands to the most innovative local start-ups. The 9th annual program proved to be a particularly tough competition, garnering close to 900 entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and from a variety of geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

