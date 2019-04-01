Best in Class… Arizona Owned Luxury Custom Builder Cullum Homes Named National Custom Homebuilder of the Year

Rod Cullum, founder and CEO of Cullum Homes accepted the prestigious award alongside his wife and partner Kim Cullum, son Brad and daughter Lindsay, who are both principals at the firm, as well as several Cullum Homes team members during the recent International Builders Show in Las Vegas.

"This is a huge honor for our team to be recognized by this national governing organization of home builders and also validation that we are continuing to exceed client expectations and utilize only the very latest and most innovative building and design techniques available," said Rod Cullum.

Known for offering a comprehensive experience for their clients that extends from site selection through architectural design, construction, interior services and ongoing customer service, Cullum Homes is always on the cutting edge of the latest and most innovative building techniques, including designing homes in a 3-Dimensional environment that allows their homeowners to watch, often on their smart phone, as the project's design progresses.

Cullum builds between 10 to 15 multi-million-dollar homes a year and also completes six to eight major renovations.

"Cullum gives complete service for clients, providing top-level work at each stage of design, construction, and, if desired, ongoing maintenance and remodeling," said Doreen "Dodie" Adams, Financial Officer at Integrity Builders Inc., and chair of the NAHB Custom Home Builders Committee. "Fine craftsmanship, up-to-date tools, a first-rate team and great client service mark them as leaders in their field."

Currently Cullum Homes is building in several of Arizona's finest resort neighborhoods, including The Village at Mountain Shadows, Silverleaf, Cholla Heights and The Village at Paradise Reserve.

Cullum just announced sales have begun at their newest project, Seven Desert Mountain, in Scottsdale's incomparable Desert Mountain community. With 33 customizable single family homes to be built on the new No. 7 golf course as well as the Renegade course, Cullum's homes in The Village at Seven Desert Mountain offer a remarkable opportunity for resort golf course living in north Scottsdale.

Many of Cullum's homes include access to fitness, golf, spa, fine dining and other resort privileges and can be furnished, decorated and equipped with towels, dishes and other household items at request.

