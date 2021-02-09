Best-In-Class Franchise Growth Company Announces Record Breaking First Year

CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At first glance, 2020 seems like it would be a difficult year for both emerging and established franchisors to concentrate on growth, however, one up-and-coming franchise growth facilitator, REP'M Group, has more than quadrupled its client base of franchise brands in its first year all while helping them grow in a sustainable and responsible manner. In addition, REP'M Group used 2020 as a launching pad to expand its internal team through the recruitment of some of franchising top leaders. Even amidst the economic uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, REP'M Group has quickly become a company to watch in the franchise industry.

REP'M Group got its start in 2017 when franchising veteran Rob Cambruzzi founded RPM, a real estate project management company. Not long after establishing RPM, Jason Ryan joined Cambruzzi as a business partner and the two expanded the company and service offerings to include brand development, branding and marketing, broker and organic lead generation, sales and distribution, real estate and construction and franchise operations. By the end of 2019, Nick Sheehan, a well-known franchise development guru and multi-unit franchisee, was brought on to accelerate the company's growth. Now, with a combined 100 years of business development expertise, and over 75 years of combined knowledge of working with franchise brands, REP'M Group's elite in-house service offerings have turned an undoubtably tough year into a successful one for its four brands – ISI Elite Training, Lime Painting, Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping and 4Ever Young.

"It's no secret that 2020 has brought a lot of challenges but along with these challenges comes plenty of opportunities," said Rob Cambruzzi, Founder of REP'M Group. "As people find themselves out of a job due to layoffs or company shutdowns, they are looking for ways to gain greater control of their own financial destiny. This phenomenon has led to a significant upswing in franchise inquiries for our brands and we expect another record-breaking year for franchise growth in 2021."

In addition to helping its brands reach unprecedented growth this year, including expanding ISI Elite Training to over 25 units and more than doubling the number of franchisees for LIME Painting, REP'M Group has brought on a plethora of other industry veterans to help with business operations. These highly-skilled individuals include:

Rebekah Horowitz , Vice President of Operations

, Vice President of Operations Brian Romanzo , General Counsel

, General Counsel Gary De Jesus , Chief Brand Officer

, Chief Regina Tevis , Business Development Director

, Business Development Director Ashley Cross , Director Sales Operations

Cambruzzi is highly optimistic about the future of franchising and anticipates the REP'M Group, the only true full-service franchise development group offering the full spectrum of services under one roof, will continue to thrive. "The future is bright for franchising as a whole and there is a market ripe for brands that significantly enhance a consumer's lifestyle, happiness, and/or wellness," added Cambruzzi. "Our desire is to accelerate the growth of our brands that improve more lives, across more categories, in more geographies."

For more information about REP'M Group and its four pillars of success - BRAND'M, BUILD'M, GROW'M, SCALE'M, visit www.repmgroup.com.

ABOUT REP'M GROUP:

The REP'M Group's premier suite of services are customized for each client and designed to help franchisors grow confidently. The company's unmatched capabilities help brands confidently accelerate growth. As the only true full-service Franchise Development company, REP'M Group are experts in every stage of launching a Franchise Brand, selling and opening franchisee doors, and developing and managing plans for sustainable growth. The company's leadership team has more than 100 years of Brand and Business development expertise collectively and more than 75 years in Franchise Brand expertise.

SOURCE REP’M Group