BEST Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Sinolink Yongfu Asset Management

HANGZHOU, China, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Sinolink Yongfu Asset Management ("Sinolink"), a subsidiary of Sinolink Securities.

According to the agreement, the Company has initially sold RMB517 million worth of its assets pertaining to its external B2C truck leasing business to Sinolink. BEST is also expected to partner with Sinolink to explore further strategic initiatives in the future.

Gloria Fan, Chief Financial Officer of BEST Inc., said, "This transaction demonstrates our commitment to improve the Company's balance sheet and enhance liquidity. Our partnership with Sinolink will optimize our cash flow and allow us to focus more resources on the growth of our core logistics businesses."

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

