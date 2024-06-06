BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024: (2)

Revenue was RMB1,942.0 million ( US$269.0 million ), compared to RMB1,715.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue of BEST Freight and BEST Global.

was ( ), compared to in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue of BEST Freight and BEST Global. Gross Profit was RMB55.2 million ( US$7.6 million ), compared to gross loss of RMB8.5 million in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased volume and further improvements of operating efficiency for both BEST Freight and BEST Global. Gross Profit Margin was 2.8% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to Gross Loss Margin of 0.5% in the same period of 2023.

was ( ), compared to gross loss of in the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased volume and further improvements of operating efficiency for both BEST Freight and BEST Global. was 2.8% for the first quarter of 2024, compared to Gross Loss Margin of 0.5% in the same period of 2023. Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB172.1 million ( US$23.8 million ), compared to RMB257.6 million in the first quarter of 2023; which represented approximately 33% improvement year over year. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations (3 ) (4 ) was RMB164.9 million ( US$22.8 million ), compared to RMB245.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

was ( ), compared to in the first quarter of 2023; which represented approximately 33% improvement year over year. was ( ), compared to in the first quarter of 2023. Diluted loss per ADS (5 ) from continuing operations was RMB8.69 (US$1.20) , compared to RMB12.38 in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB8.30 (US$1.15) , compared to RMB11.77 in the first quarter of 2023.

was , compared to in the first quarter of 2023. was , compared to in the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB133.5 million ( US$18.5 million ), compared to negative RMB218.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB126.3 million ( US$17.5 million ), compared to negative RMB206.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.

BEST Freight – BEST Freight recorded a revenue growth of 16.3% in the first quarter of 2024, year over year. Freight's gross margin was 3.4%, representing a 3.6 percentage points improvement from the same period of 2023 as we continued to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency.

BEST Supply Chain Management – BEST Supply Chain Management's revenue decreased by 6.6% in the first quarter of 2024 compared with the same period of last year as we discontinued certain not-profitable key account customers.

BEST Global – In the first quarter of 2024, BEST Global continued its robust e-commerce growth. BEST Global's first quarter's revenue increased by 42.6% while its parcel volumes increased by 39.4% compared with the same quarter of 2023. In additional, for the first quarter of 2024, parcel volumes in Vietnam and Malaysia increased by 120.0% and 23.8%, respectively and total volume of the cross-border business increased by 256.4%; year over year.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YOY

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

2023 vs

2022

2024 vs

2023









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 1,683

1,769 1,987

5.1 %

12.4 % Supply Chain Management

Volume (Tonne in '000) 330

390

360

97.0 %

(7.7 %) Global Parcel Volume in SEA

(in '000) 38,390

27,053

37,715

(29.5 %)

39.4 %























FINANCIAL RESULTS (7)

For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment







Three Months Ended



March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YOY Freight 1,051,873 61.3 %

1,223,486 169,451 63.0 %

16.3 % Supply Chain Management 440,254 25.7 %

411,009 56,924 21.2 %

(6.6 %) Global 197,028 11.5 %

280,874 38,901 14.4 %

42.6 % Others(8) 26,107 1.5 %

26,666 3,693 1.4 %

2.1 % Total Revenue 1,715,262 100.0 %

1,942,035 268,969 100.0 %

13.2 %

Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,223.5 million ( US$169.5 million ) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,051.9 million in the same period of last year. Freight service revenue increased by 16.3% year over year, primarily due to increase in both volume and average selling price per tonne.

( ) for the first quarter of 2024, compared to in the same period of last year. Freight service revenue increased by 16.3% year over year, primarily due to increase in both volume and average selling price per tonne. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 6.6% year over year to RMB411.0 million ( US$56.9 million ) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB440.3 million in the same period of last year as we discontinued certain not-profitable key account customers.

( ) for the first quarter of 2024 from in the same period of last year as we discontinued certain not-profitable key account customers. Global Service Revenue increased by 42.6% year over year to RMB280.9 million ( US$38.9 million ) for the first quarter of 2024 from RMB197.0 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to volume growth in Vietnam , Malaysia and cross-border business.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment





Three Months Ended

% of Revenue

Change YOY

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (1,054,635) 100.3 %

(1,182,417) (163,763) 96.6 %

(3.6 %) Supply Chain Management (404,350) 91.8 %

(383,345) (53,093) 93.3 %

1.4 % Global (249,204) 126.5 %

(313,793) (43,460) 111.7 %

(14.8 %) Others (15,538) 59.5 %

(7,256) (1,004) 27.2 %

(32.3 %) Total Cost of Revenue (1,723,727) 100.5 %

(1,886,811) (261,320) 97.2 %

(3.3 %)

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,182.4 million ( US$163.8 million ), or 96.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The 3.6 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher volume and improved efficiency.

( ), or 96.6% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024. The 3.6 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to higher volume and improved efficiency. Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB383.3 million ( US$53.1 million ), or 93.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue of 91.8% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase of cost of revenue was mainly due to new business development with lower growth margin.

( ), or 93.3% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue of 91.8% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase of cost of revenue was mainly due to new business development with lower growth margin. Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB313.8 million ( US$43.5 million ), or 111.7% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2024. The 14.8 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue due to increased parcel volume and operating efficiency.

Gross Profit was RMB55.2 million (US$7.6 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to gross loss of RMB8.5 million in the first quarter of 2023; Gross Margin was 2.8%, compared to negative 0.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB220.4 million (US$30.5 million), or 11.3% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB247.7 million, or 14.4% of revenue in the same quarter of 2023, as we continued to optimize our organizational structure.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB29.3 million (US$4.1 million), or 1.5% of revenue in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB28.7 million, or 1.7% of revenue in the first quarter of 2023.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB7.2 million (US$1.0 million) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to RMB12.1 million in the same period of 2023. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.04 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.3 million (US$0.03 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB6.3 million (US$0.9 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB0.7 million (US$0.09 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB172.1 million (US$23.8 million), compared to RMB257.6 million in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB164.9 million (US$22.8 million), compared to RMB245.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB8.69 (US$1.20), compared to a loss of RMB12.38 in the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB8.30 (US$1.15), compared to a loss of RMB11.77 in the first quarter of 2023. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was negative RMB126.3 million (US$17.5 million), compared to negative RMB206.8 million in the same period of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2024 was negative 6.5%, compared to negative 12.1% in the same period of 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2,095.8 million (US$290.3 million), compared to RMB3,171.8 million as of March 31, 2023. In July 2023, the Company repurchased approximately US$75 million (RMB542 million) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in continuing operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 was RMB138.5 million (US$19.2 million), compared to RMB163.2 million of net cash used in continuing operating activities in the same period of 2023.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of May 17, 2024, the Company had approximately 401.9 million ordinary shares outstanding(9). Each American Depositary Share represents twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

As previously announced, effective from April 4, 2023, the Company changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the original ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

Effective as of September 25, 2023, the Company's board of directors terminated its previously announced share repurchase program, under which the Company could repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding American Depositary Shares over a 12-month period. Prior to the program's termination, the Company repurchased a total of 1,265,685 ADSs for a total amount paid of approximately US$3.3 million (excluding commissions) under the program.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and SEA. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management, cross-border and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient integrated supply chain management eco-system. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to compete effectively; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 2024

RMB RMB US$ Revenue





Freight 1,051,873 1,223,486 169,451 Supply Chain Management 440,254 411,009 56,924 Global 197,028 280,874 38,901 Others 26,107 26,666 3,693 Total Revenue 1,715,262 1,942,035 268,969 Cost of Revenue





Freight (1,054,635) (1,182,417) (163,763) Supply Chain Management (404,350) (383,345) (53,093) Global (249,204) (313,793) (43,460) Others (15,538) (7,256) (1,004) Total Cost of Revenue (1,723,727) (1,886,811) (261,320) Gross (Loss)/Profit (8,465) 55,224 7,649 Selling Expenses (53,817) (68,145) (9,438) General and Administrative Expenses (193,890) (152,225) (21,083) Research and Development Expenses (28,697) (29,284) (4,056) Other operating expense, net (1,366) (3,272) (453) Loss from Operations (286,235) (197,702) (27,381) Interest Income 21,678 15,688 2,173 Interest Expense (17,621) (12,445) (1,724) Foreign Exchange Gain/(loss) 14,724 (314) (43) Other Income 5,224 2,285 316 Other Expense (651) (1,875) (260) Gain on changes in the fair value of derivative assets/liabilities 5,392 22,365 3,098 Loss before Income Tax and Share of Net Loss of

Equity Investees (257,489) (171,998) (23,821) Income Tax Expense (138) (103) (15) Net Loss from continuing operations (257,627) (172,101) (23,836) Net (loss)/gain from discontinued operations - - - Net Loss (257,627) (172,101) (23,836) Net Loss from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests (13,428) (11,169) (1,547) Net Loss attributable to BEST Inc. (244,199) (160,932) (22,289)











Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)







As of December 31,2023 As of March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 425,976

232,923 32,259 Restricted Cash 1,008,318

1,349,705 186,932 Accounts and Notes Receivables 829,802

750,916 104,001 Inventories 7,794

8,116 1,124 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 674,100

757,848 104,961 Short‑term Investments 35,888

61,749 8,552 Amounts Due from Related Parties 60,394

48,916 6,775 Lease Rental Receivables 47,925

25,234 3,495 Total Current Assets 3,090,197

3,235,407 448,099 Non‑current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 624,205

594,836 82,384 Intangible Assets, Net 93,173

91,196 12,631 Long‑term Investments 156,859

156,859 21,725 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 7,498 Non‑current Deposits 81,869

52,971 7,336 Other Non‑current Assets 46,913

43,931 6,084 Restricted Cash 812,371

451,431 62,522 Lease Rental Receivables 314

- - Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 1,293,526

1,216,540 168,488 Total non‑current Assets 3,163,365

2,661,899 368,668 Total Assets 6,253,562

5,897,306 816,767 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 721

55 8 Long-term Bank Loans-current 794,679

956,858 132,523 Convertible Senior Notes held by related parties 531,202

106,425 14,740 Convertible Senior Notes held by third parties 78

78 11 Short‑term Bank Loans 401,755

459,400 63,626 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,640,864

1,483,687 205,488 Income Tax Payable 2,777

2,604 361 Customer Advances and Deposits and

Deferred Revenue 288,184

286,732 39,711 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 1,091,573

1,057,814 146,506 Financing Lease Liabilities 418

474 66 Operating Lease Liabilities 509,450

551,756 76,417 Amounts Due to Related Parties 1,119

1,196 166 Total Current Liabilities 5,262,820

4,907,079 679,623













Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)



As of December 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2024

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by related parties -

425,700 58,959 Operating Lease Liabilities 876,854

776,519 107,547 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,231

1,202 166 Other Non‑current Liabilities 22,837

18,009 2,494 Long-term Bank Loans 159,729

133 18 Total Non‑current Liabilities 1,060,651

1,221,563 169,184 Total Liabilities 6,323,471

6,128,642 848,807 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests 191,865

191,865 26,573 Total mezzanine equity 191,865

191,865 26,573 Shareholders' Deficit







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,599 Treasury Shares (23,853)

(23,853) (3,304) Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,529,806

19,537,054 2,705,851 Accumulated Deficit (19,749,262)

(19,910,194) (2,757,530) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 119,169

122,595 16,979 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Deficit (98,152)

(248,410) (34,405) Non-controlling Interests (163,622)

(174,791) (24,208) Total Shareholders' Deficit (261,774)

(423,201) (58,613) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and

Shareholders' Deficit 6,253,562

5,897,306 816,767

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2024

RMB

RMB US$ Net cash used in continuing operating activities (163,187)

(138,518) (19,185) Net cash used in operating activities (163,187)

(138,518) (19,185) Net cash generated from/(used in) continuing investing

activities 683,000

(132,734) (18,383) Net cash generated from/(used in) investing activities 683,000

(132,734) (18,383) Net cash generated from continuing financing activities 117,619

52,007 7,203 Net cash generated from financing activities 117,619

52,007 7,203 Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash (13,222)

6,639 919 Net increase/(decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash 624,210

(212,606) (29,446) Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period 2,478,423

2,246,665 311,160 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at

End of Period 3,102,633

2,034,059 281,714

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 3 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(10) Total Net Loss (42,439) (13,438) (100,337) (6,040) (9,847) (172,101) Add











Depreciation & Amortization 18,243 8,602 10,921 54 3,902 41,722 Interest Expense - - - - 12,445 12,445 Income Tax Expense - - - 103 - 103 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (15,688) (15,688) EBITDA (24,196) (4,836) (89,416) (5,883) (9,188) (133,519) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 1,271 696 265 6 5,010 7,248 Adjusted EBITDA (22,925) (4,140) (89,151) (5,877) (4,178) (126,271) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1.87 %) (1.01 %) (31.74 %) (22.04 %) - (6.50 %)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Loss (80,238) 376 (111,867) (20,362) (45,536) (257,627) Add











Depreciation & Amortization 19,316 8,648 9,232 509 4,952 42,657 Interest Expense - - - - 17,621 17,621 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) - - (11) 149 - 138 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (21,678) (21,678) EBITDA (60,922) 9,024 (102,646) (19,704) (44,641) (218,889) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 1,852 788 650 20 8,783 12,093 Adjusted EBITDA (59,070) 9,812 (101,996) (19,684) (35,858) (206,796) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (5.62 %) 2.23 % (51.77 %) (75.40 %) - (12.06 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin for the periods indicated:

Table 4 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin





Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(11) Total Net Loss (42,439) (13,438) (100,337) (6,040) (9,847) (172,101) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 1,271 696 265 6 5,010 7,248 Non-GAAP Net Loss (41,168) (12,742) (100,072) (6,034) (4,837) (164,853) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (3.36 %) (3.10 %) (35.63 %) (22.63 %) - (8.49 %)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(12) Total Net Loss (80,238) 376 (111,867) (20,362) (45,536) (257,627) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 1,852 788 650 20 8,783 12,093 Non-GAAP Net Loss (78,386) 1,164 (111,217) (20,342) (36,753) (245,534) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (7.45 %) 0.26 % (56.45 %) (77.92 %) - (14.31 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 5 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 (In '000) RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (160,932) (22,289) Add



Share-based Compensation Expenses 7,248 1,004 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (153,684) (21,285) Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares Outstanding During

the Quarter



Diluted 370,219,148 370,219,148 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 370,219,148 370,219,148 Diluted loss per ordinary share (0.43) (0.06) Add



Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ordinary share 0.01 0.00 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share (0.42) (0.06)





Diluted loss per ADS (8.69) (1.20) Add



Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS 0.39 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (8.30) (1.15)

(1) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding.

(2) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

(3) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses.

(4) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement.

(5) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period.

(6) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses.

(7) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated.

(8) "Others" Segment primarily represents Capital business units.

(9) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans.

(10) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

(11) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

(12) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.



