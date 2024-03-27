BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia ("SEA"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023: (2)

Revenue was RMB2,236.3 million ( US$315.0 million ), compared to RMB1,981.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue of BEST Freight and BEST Global.

was ( ), compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue of BEST Freight and BEST Global. Gross Profit was RMB118.3 million ( US$16.7 million ), compared to gross loss of RMB58.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to further improvements in operating efficiency across our business lines. Gross Profit Margin was 5.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Gross Loss Margin of 3.0% in the same period of 2022.

was ( ), compared to gross loss of in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to further improvements in operating efficiency across our business lines. was 5.3% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to Gross Loss Margin of 3.0% in the same period of 2022. Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB283.5 million ( US$39.9 million ), compared to RMB365.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations (3 ) (4 ) was RMB177.9 million ( US$25.1 million ), compared to RMB338.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was ( ), compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. was ( ), compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted loss per ADS (5 ) from continuing operations was RMB12.41 (US$ 1.75) , compared to RMB17.96 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB7.10 (US$ 1.00) , compared to RMB16.52 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

was , compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. was , compared to in the fourth quarter of 2022. EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB248.6 million ( US$35.0 million ), compared to negative RMB324.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB143.0 million ( US$20.1 million ), compared to negative RMB296.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023:

Revenue was RMB8,315.8 million ( US$1,171.3 million ), compared to RMB7,744.1 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue for all business lines.

was ( ), compared to in 2022. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue for all business lines. Gross Profit was RMB250.4 million ( US$35.3 million ), compared to gross loss of RMB263.6 million in 2022. The increase was primarily due to further improvements for all business lines. G ross Profit Margin was 3.0%, compared to Gross Loss Margin of 3.4% in 2022.

was ( ), compared to gross loss of in 2022. The increase was primarily due to further improvements for all business lines. was 3.0%, compared to Gross Loss Margin of 3.4% in 2022. Net Loss from continuing operations was RMB908.6 million ( US$128.0 million ), compared to RMB1,464.8 million in 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations (7 ) (8 ) was RMB765.6 million ( US$107.8 million ), compared to RMB1,380.4 million in 2022.

was ( ), compared to in 2022. was ( ), compared to in 2022. Diluted loss per ADS (9 ) from continuing operations was RMB43 .60 (US$ 6.20), compared to a loss of RMB72 .68 in 2022. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (3)(4) from continuing operations was RMB36.10 (US$5.14) , compared to a loss of RMB68 .36 in 2022.

was .60 (US$ 6.20), compared to a loss of .68 in 2022. was , compared to a loss of .36 in 2022. EBITDA(10) from continuing operations was negative RMB756.8 million ( US$106.6 million ), compared to negative RMB1,266.2 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(6) from continuing operations was negative RMB613.7 million ( US$86.4million ), compared to negative RMB1,181.8 million in 2022.

BEST Freight – BEST Freight recorded revenue growth of 19.1% in the fourth quarter of 2023, year over year. Freight's gross margin was 5.3%, representing a 6.6 percentage points improvement from the same period of 2022. For the full year of 2023, Freight recorded revenue growth of 10.6% compared to 2022. Freight's gross margin was 3.7%, representing an 8.3 percentage points improvement of 2022 as we continued to reduce operating expenses and improve efficiency.

BEST Supply Chain Management – Driven by its best-in-class service quality and digital capabilities, BEST Supply Chain Management recorded gross margin of 5.8% compared to 4.4% in the same period of 2022. For the full year of 2023, Supply Chain Management recorded gross margin of 8.5% compared to 6.1% in 2022.

BEST Global – In the fourth quarter, BEST Global continued its robust post-COVID recovery. BEST Global's revenue increased by 20.0% and its parcel volumes increased by 60.1%, both year over year, with parcel volumes in Vietnam and Malaysia, increased by 173.0% and 27.3%, respectively. Total volume of the cross-border business in the fourth quarter increased by 55.6% compared with the third quarter of 2023. For the full year of 2023, BEST Global's revenue increased by 3.2% and its parcel volumes increased by 14.6%, both year over year, with parcel volumes in Vietnam and Malaysia, increased by 28.6% and 56.3%, respectively.

Key Operational Metrics



Three Months Ended % Change YOY

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31, 2023

2022 vs

2021

2023 vs

2022









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 2,408

2,226 2,571

(7.6 %)

15.5 % Global Parcel Volume in SEA

(in '000) 43,707

25,421

40,688

(41.8 %)

60.1 %

























Fiscal Year Ended % Change YoY

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

2022 vs

2021

2023 vs

2022









Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 9,218 8,659 9,280

(6.1 %) 7.2 % Global Parcel Volume in SEA

(in '000) 150,392

121,637

139,415

(19.1 %)

14.6 %

FINANCIAL RESULTS (11)

For the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment







Three Months Ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YOY Freight 1,261,196 63.7 %

1,501,909 211,539 67.2 %

19.1 % Supply Chain Management 500,602 25.3 %

471,379 66,392 21.1 %

(5.8 %) Global 195,680 9.9 %

234,906 33,086 10.5 %

20.0 % Others(12) 23,917 1.1 %

28,057 3,952 1.2 %

17.3 % Total Revenue 1,981,395 100.0 %

2,236,251 314,969 100.0 %

12.9 %

Freight Service Revenue was RMB1,501.9 million ( US$211.5 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB1,261.2 million in the same period last year. Freight service revenue increased by 19.1% year over year, primarily due to increases in both volume and average selling price per tonne.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to in the same period last year. Freight service revenue increased by 19.1% year over year, primarily due to increases in both volume and average selling price per tonne. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 5.8% year over year to RMB471.4 million ( US$66.4 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB500.6 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to further optimization of its customer mix.

( ) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from in the same period of last year, primarily due to further optimization of its customer mix. Global Service Revenue increased by 20.0% year over year to RMB234.9 million ( US$33.1 million ) for the fourth quarter of 2023 from RMB195.7 million in the same period of last year, primarily due to volume growth in Vietnam , Malaysia and cross-border business.

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment





Three Months Ended

% of Revenue

Change YOY

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (1,277,026) 101.3 %

(1,422,351) (200,334) 94.7 %

(6.6 %) Supply Chain Management (478,511) 95.6 %

(443,927) (62,526) 94.2 %

(1.4 %) Global (264,014) 134.9 %

(270,146) (38,049) 115.0 %

(19.9 %) Others (20,321) 85.0 %

18,500 2,606 (65.9 %)

(151.0 %) Total Cost of Revenue (2,039,872) 103.0 %

(2,117,924) (298,303) 94.7 %

(8.3 %)

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB1,422.4 million ( US$200.3 million ), or 94.7% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 6.6 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to reduced unit cost.

( ), or 94.7% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 6.6 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to reduced unit cost. Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB443.9 million ( US$62.5 million ), or 94.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 1.4 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to improved operating efficiency and optimized customer mix.

( ), or 94.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 1.4 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to improved operating efficiency and optimized customer mix. Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB270.1 million ( US$38.0 million ), or 115.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 19.9 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue due to increased parcel volume.

Gross Profit was RMB118.3 million (US$16.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to gross loss of RMB58.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022; Gross Margin was 5.3%, compared to negative 3.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB281.5 million (US$39.6 million), or 12.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB263.4 million, or 13.3% of revenue in the same quarter of 2022.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB29.4 million (US$4.1 million), or 1.3% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB29.2 million, or 1.5% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB10.9 million (US$1.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB15.6 million in the same period of 2022. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.05 million (US$0.01 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB0.5 million (US$0.07 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB9.5 million (US$1.3 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB0.8 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB283.5 million (US$39.9 million), compared to RMB365.8 million in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB177.9 million (US$25.1 million), compared to RMB338.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB12.41 (US$ 1.75), compared to a loss of RMB17.96 in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB 7.10 (US$1.00), compared to a loss of RMB16.52 in the fourth quarter of 2022. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative RMB143.0 million (US$20.1 million), compared to negative RMB296.9 million in the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2023 was negative 6.4%, compared to negative 15.0% in the same period of 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2.3 billion (US$321.5 million), compared to RMB3.2 billion as of December 31, 2022. In 2023, the Company repurchased approximately US$75 million (RMB542 million) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash generated from continuing operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2023 was RMB0.9million (US$0.1 million), compared to RMB241.9 million of net cash used in continuing operating activities in the same period of 2022.

For the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023:

Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment







Fiscal Year Ended



31-Dec-22

31-Dec-23



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YoY Freight 4,888,278 63.2 %

5,404,395 761,193 65.0 %

10.6 % Supply Chain Management 1,822,075 23.5 %

1,858,629 261,782 22.4 %

2.0 % Global 916,907 11.8 %

946,513 133,314 11.4 %

3.2 % Others 116,812 1.5 %

106,307 14,973 1.2 %

(9.0 %) Total Revenue 7,744,072 100.0 %

8,315,844 1,171,262 100.0 %

7.4 %

Freight Service Revenue was RMB5,404.4 million ( US$761.2 million ) in 2023, compared to RMB4,888.3 million in 2022. Freight service revenue increased by 10.6% year over year, primarily resulting from increases in both freight volume and average selling price per tonne.

( ) in 2023, compared to in 2022. Freight service revenue increased by 10.6% year over year, primarily resulting from increases in both freight volume and average selling price per tonne. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue increased by 2% year over year to RMB1,858.6 million ( US$261.8 million ) in 2023 from RMB1,822.1 million in 2022.

( ) in 2023 from in 2022. Global Service Revenue increased by 3.2% year over year to RMB946.5 million ( US$133.3 million ) in 2023 from RMB916.9 million in 2022 primarily due to volume growth in Vietnam , Malaysia and cross-border business, partially offset by the decrease of parcel volume in Thailand .

Cost of Revenue

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment





Fiscal Year Ended

% of

Revenue

Change YoY

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

Freight (5,114,937) 104.6 %

(5,206,967) (733,386) 96.3 %

(8.3 %) Supply Chain Management (1,711,818) 93.9 %

(1,700,467) (239,506) 91.5 %

(2.4 %) Global (1,081,587) 118.0 %

(1,131,484) (159,366) 119.5 %

1.5 % Others (99,288) 85.0 %

(26,489) (3,731) 24.9 %

(60.1 %) Total Cost of Revenue (8,007,630) 103.4 %

(8,065,407) (1,135,989) 97.0 %

(6.4 %)

Cost of Revenue for Freight was RMB5,207.0 million ( US$733.4 million ), or 96.3% of revenue in 2023. The 8.3 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to reduced unit cost.

( ), or 96.3% of revenue in 2023. The 8.3 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was mainly due to reduced unit cost. Cost of Revenue for Supply Chain Management was RMB1,700.5 million ( US$239.5 million ), or 91.5% of revenue in 2023. The 2.4 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to improved operating efficiency and optimized customer mix.

( ), or 91.5% of revenue in 2023. The 2.4 percentage points year-over-year decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to improved operating efficiency and optimized customer mix. Cost of Revenue for Global was RMB1,131.5 million ( US$159.4 million ), or 119.5% of revenue in 2023. The 1.5 percentage points year-over-year increase in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily due to lower parcel volume of Thailand .

Gross Profit was RMB250.4 million (US$35.3 million) in 2023, compared to gross loss of RMB263.6 million in 2022; Gross Margin was 3.0%, compared to negative 3.4% in 2022.

Operating Expenses

Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") Expenses were RMB994.4 million (US$140.0 million), or 12.0% of revenue in 2023, compared to RMB1,127.3 million, or 14.6% of revenue in 2022.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB115.9 million (US$16.3 million), or 1.4% of revenue in 2023, compared to RMB144.2 million, or 1.9% of revenue in 2022.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above were RMB48.3 million (US$6.8 million) in 2023, compared to RMB72.1 million in 2022. Of the total SBC expenses, RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB2.1 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB42.5 million (US$6.0 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB3.6 million (US$0.5 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations

Net Loss from continuing operations in 2023 was RMB908.6 million (US$128.0 million), compared to RMB1,464.8 million in 2022. Non-GAAP Net Loss from continuing operations in 2023 was RMB765.6 million (US$107.8 million), compared to RMB1,380.4 million in 2022.

Diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations

Diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in 2023 was RMB43.60 (US$6.20), compared to a loss of RMB72.68 in 2022. Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS from continuing operations in 2023 was RMB36.10 (US$5.14), compared to a loss of RMB68.36 in 2022. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS to diluted loss per ADS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations in 2023 was negative RMB613.7 million (US$86.4 million), compared to negative RMB1,181.8 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA Margin from continuing operations in 2023 was negative 7.4%, compared to negative 15.3% in 2022.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB2.3 billion (US$321.5 million), compared to RMB3.2 billion as of December 31, 2022. In 2023, the Company repurchased approximately US$75 million (RMB542 million) aggregate principal amount of its existing Convertible Senior Notes due 2024.

Net Cash Used In Continuing Operating Activities

Net cash used in continuing operating activities in 2023 was RMB554.7 million (US$78.1 million), compared to RMB1,051.7 million of net cash used in continuing operating activities in 2022.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of March 11, 2024, the Company had approximately 401.9 million ordinary shares outstanding([13]). Each American Depositary Share represents five (20) Class A ordinary shares.

As previously announced, effective from April 4, 2023, the Company changed the ratio of its American Depositary Shares to its Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.01 per share, from the original ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to five (5) Class A ordinary share, to a new ADS ratio of one (1) ADS to twenty (20) Class A ordinary shares.

Effective as of September 25, 2023, the Company's board of directors terminated its previously announced share repurchase program, under which the Company could repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its outstanding American Depositary Shares over a 12-month period. Prior to the program's termination, the Company repurchased a total of 1,265,685 ADSs for a total amount paid of approximately US$3.3 million (excluding commissions) under the program.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and SEA. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-added services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as BEST's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. BEST may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BEST's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: BEST's goals and strategies; BEST's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; BEST's ability to maintain and enhance its ecosystem; BEST's ability to compete effectively; BEST's ability to continue to innovate, meet evolving market trends, adapt to changing customer demands and maintain its culture of innovation; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other countries in which BEST operates, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in BEST's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and BEST does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating its business, BEST considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net loss/income, non-GAAP net loss/income margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, EBITDA, and non-GAAP Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, as supplemental measures in the evaluation of the Company's operating results and in the Company's financial and operational decision-making. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures that help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the expenses and gains that the Company includes in loss from operations and net loss. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" in the results announcement.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In Thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022

2023

2022

2023

RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$ Revenue

















Freight 1,261,196

1,501,909 211,539

4,888,278

5,404,395 761,193 Supply Chain Management 500,602

471,379 66,392

1,822,075

1,858,629 261,782 Global 195,680

234,906 33,086

916,907

946,513 133,314 Others 23,917

28,057 3,952

116,812

106,307 14,973 Total Revenue 1,981,395

2,236,251 314,969

7,744,072

8,315,844 1,171,262 Cost of Revenue

















Freight (1,277,026)

(1,422,351) (200,334)

(5,114,937)

(5,206,967) (733,386) Supply Chain Management (478,511)

(443,927) (62,526)

(1,711,818)

(1,700,467) (239,506) Global (264,014)

(270,146) (38,049)

(1,081,587)

(1,131,484) (159,366) Others (20,321)

18,500 2,606

(99,288)

(26,489) (3,731) Total Cost of Revenue (2,039,872)

(2,117,924) (298,303)

(8,007,630)

(8,065,407) (1,135,989) Gross (Loss)/Profit (58,477)

118,327 16,666

(263,558)

250,437 35,273 Selling Expenses (54,621)

(72,080) (10,152)

(237,918)

(256,621) (36,144) General and Administrative Expenses (208,738)

(209,400) (29,493)

(889,345)

(737,775) (103,913) Research and Development Expenses (29,247)

(29,449) (4,148)

(144,181)

(115,917) (16,327) Impairment of long-lived assets -

(94,699) (13,338)

-

(94,699) (13,338) Other operating income, net 3,387

2,575 363

108,817

2,658 374 Loss from Operations (347,696)

(284,726) (40,102)

(1,426,185)

(951,917) (134,075) Interest Income 19,208

17,848 2,514

80,361

83,810 11,805 Interest Expense (16,329)

(13,864) (1,953)

(89,058)

(64,283) (9,055) Foreign Exchange Gain/(loss) 68,318

11,750 1,655

(132,730)

(14,010) (1,974) Other Income 2,149

469 66

25,914

11,067 1,559 Other Expense (13,815)

(635) (89)

5,763

(4,454) (628) (Loss)/Gain on changes in the fair value of

derivative assets/liabilities (77,577)

(14,114) (1,988)

71,619

32,322 4,553 Loss before Income Tax and Share of

Net Loss of Equity Investees (365,742)

(283,272) (39,897)

(1,464,316)

(907,465) (127,815) Income Tax Expense (106)

(249) (35)

(511)

(1,141) (161) Loss before Share of Net loss of Equity

Investees (365,848)

(283,521) (39,932)

(1,464,827)

(908,606) (127,976) Share of Net Loss of Equity Investees -

- -

-

- - Net Loss from continuing operations (365,848)

(283,521) (39,932)

(1,464,827)

(908,606) (127,976) Net (loss)/gain from discontinued operations (31,787)

- -

(38,464)

15,222 2,144 Net Loss (397,635)

(283,521) (39,932)

(1,503,291)

(893,384) (125,832) Net Loss from continuing operations attributable

to non-controlling interests (13,055)

(36,811) (5,185)

(39,980)

(78,982) (11,124) Net Loss attributable to BEST Inc. (384,580)

(246,710) (34,747)

(1,463,311)

(814,402) (114,708)

























Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands)



As of December 31,2022

As of December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 533,481

425,976 59,997 Restricted Cash 399,337

1,008,318 142,019 Accounts and Notes Receivables 691,324

829,802 116,875 Inventories 16,480

7,794 1,098 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 777,842

674,100 94,945 Short‑term Investments 725,043

35,888 5,055 Amounts Due from Related Parties 76,368

60,394 8,506 Lease Rental Receivables 43,067

47,925 6,750 Total Current Assets 3,262,942

3,090,197 435,245 Non‑current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 784,732

624,205 87,917 Intangible Assets, Net 75,553

93,173 13,123 Long‑term Investments 156,859

156,859 22,093 Goodwill 54,135

54,135 7,625 Non‑current Deposits 50,767

81,869 11,531 Other Non‑current Assets 75,666

46,913 6,608 Restricted Cash 1,545,605

812,371 114,420 Lease Rental Receivables 40,188

314 44 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 1,743,798

1,293,526 182,189 Total non‑current Assets 4,527,303

3,163,365 445,550 Total Assets 7,790,245

6,253,562 880,795 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Long-term borrowings-current 79,148

721 102 Long-term Bank Loans-current -

794,679 111,928 Convertible Senior Notes held by related parties 522,744

531,202 74,818 Convertible Senior Notes held by third parties 77

78 11 Short‑term Bank Loans 183,270

401,755 56,586 Accounts and Notes Payable 1,430,004

1,640,864 231,111 Income Tax Payable 1,563

2,777 391 Customer Advances and Deposits and

Deferred Revenue 277,737

288,184 40,590 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 1,145,654

1,091,573 153,745 Financing Lease Liabilities 11,873

418 59 Operating Lease Liabilities 544,262

509,450 71,755 Amounts Due to Related Parties 1,315

1,119 158 Total Current Liabilities 4,197,647

5,262,820 741,254













Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Cont'd) (In Thousands)



As of December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2023

RMB

RMB US$ Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by related parties 522,744

- - Long-term borrowings 381

- - Operating Lease Liabilities 1,292,057

876,854 123,502 Financing Lease Liabilities 26,024

1,231 173 Other Non‑current Liabilities 18,752

22,837 3,216 Long-term Bank Loans 928,894

159,729 22,497 Total Non‑current Liabilities 2,788,852

1,060,651 149,388 Total Liabilities 6,986,499

6,323,471 890,642 Mezzanine Equity:







Convertible Non-controlling Interests 191,865

191,865 27,024 Total mezzanine equity 191,865

191,865 27,024 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,660 Treasury Shares -

(23,853) (3,360) Additional Paid‑In Capital 19,481,417

19,529,806 2,750,715 Accumulated Deficit (18,934,860)

(19,749,262) (2,781,625) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 124,464

119,169 16,785 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 697,009

(98,152) (13,825) Non-controlling Interests (85,128)

(163,622) (23,046) Total Shareholders' Equity/(Deficit) 611,881

(261,774) (36,871) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and

Shareholders' Equity/(Deficit) 7,790,245

6,253,562 880,795

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)









Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2022

2023

2022

2023

RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$ Net cash (used in)/generated from

continuing operating activities (241,890)

884 125

(1,051,662)

(554,725) (78,131) Net cash used in discontinued operating

activities -

- -

(66,174)

- - Net cash (used in)/generated from operating

activities (241,890)

884 125

(1,117,836)

(554,725) (78,131) Net cash generated from/(used in)

continuing investing activities 239,536

(3,460) (487)

150,756

698,238 98,345 Net cash generated from/(used in)

investing activities 239,536

(3,460) (487)

150,756

698,238 98,345 Net cash generated from/(used in)

continuing financing activities 481

(1,752) (247)

(1,948,367)

(377,114) (53,115) Net cash generated from/ (used in)

financing activities 481

(1,752) (247)

(1,948,367)

(377,114) (53,115) Exchange Rate Effect on Cash and Cash

Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (14,864)

(73,490) (10,352)

77,722

1,843 258 Net decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash (16,737)

(77,818) (10,961)

(2,837,725)

(231,758) (32,643) Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 2,495,160

2,324,483 327,397

5,316,148

2,478,423 349,079 Cash and Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash at End of Period 2,478,423

2,246,665 316,436

2,478,423

2,246,665 316,436

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 5 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(14) Total Net Loss (3,519) (12,501) (202,039) (11,296) (54,166) (283,521) Add











Depreciation & Amortization 19,060 8,423 7,857 124 3,213 38,677 Interest Expense - - - - 13,864 13,864 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 32 (4) - 221 - 249 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (17,848) (17,848) EBITDA 15,573 (4,082) (194,182) (10,951) (54,937) (248,579) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 1,535 849 493 9 8,038 10,924 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 94,699 - - 94,699 Adjusted EBITDA 17,108 (3,233) (98,990) (10,942) (46,899) (142,956) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.1 % (0.7 %) (42.1 %) (39.0 %) - (6.4 %)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated Total Net Loss (137,133) (13,939) (134,200) (25,378) (55,198) (365,848) Add











Depreciation & Amortization 19,411 7,492 11,682 847 4,448 43,880 Interest Expense - - - - 16,329 16,329 Income Tax (Benefit) /Expense - (12) (5) 123 - 106 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (19,208) (19,208) EBITDA (117,722) (6,459) (122,523) (24,408) (53,629) (324,741) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 2,237 1,259 (235) 25 12,291 15,577 Fair value change of equity

Investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Adjusted EBITDA (115,485) (5,200) (122,758) (24,383) (29,026) (296,852) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (9.2 %) (1.0 %) (62.7 %) (101.9 %) - (15.0 %)































Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(15) Total Net Loss (121,828) (3,239) (541,602) (59,653) (182,284) (908,606) Add











Depreciation & Amortization 76,672 34,070 40,977 1,333 17,172 170,224 Interest Expense - - - - 64,283 64,283 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) 54 36 (11) 1,074 (12) 1,141 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (83,810) (83,810) EBITDA (45,102) 30,867 (500,636) (57,246) (184,651) (756,768) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 6,817 3,374 2,175 42 35,935 48,343 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 94,699 - - 94,699 Adjusted EBITDA (38,285) 34,241 (403,762) (57,204) (148,716) (613,726) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (0.7 %) 1.8 % (42.7 %) (53.8 %) - (7.4 %)



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(16) Total Net Loss (506,411) (32,277) (420,687) (213,794) (291,658) (1,464,827) Add











Depreciation & Amortization 79,273 35,789 29,300 22,846 22,179 189,387 Interest Expense - - - - 89,058 89,058 Income Tax Expense/(Benefit) - 23 25 451 12 511 Subtract











Interest Income - - - - (80,361) (80,361) EBITDA (427,138) 3,535 (391,362) (190,497) (260,770) (1,266,232) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 10,478 6,081 4,962 319 50,256 72,096 Fair value change of equity

Investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Adjusted EBITDA (416,660) 9,616 (386,400) (190,178) (198,202) (1,181,824) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (8.5 %) 0.5 % (42.1 %) (162.8 %) - (15.3 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss margin for the periods indicated:

Table 6 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(17) Total Net Loss (3,519) (12,501) (202,039) (11,296) (54,166) (283,521) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 1,535 849 493 9 8,038 10,924 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 94,699 - - 94,699 Non-GAAP Net Loss (1,984) (11,652) (106,847) (11,287) (46,128) (177,898) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (0.1 %) (2.5 %) (45.5 %) (40.2 %) - (8.0 %)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(18) Total Net Loss (137,133) (13,939) (134,200) (25,378) (55,198) (365,848) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 2,237 1,259 (235) 25 12,291 15,577 Fair value change of equity

Investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Non-GAAP Net Loss (134,896) (12,680) (134,435) (25,353) (30,595) (337,959) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (10.7 %) (2.5 %) (68.7 %) (106.0 %) - (17.1 %)



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2023 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(19) Total Net Loss (121,828) (3,239) (541,602) (59,653) (182,284) (908,606) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 6,817 3,374 2,175 43 35,935 48,343 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 94,699 - - 94,699 Non-GAAP Net Gain (115,011) 135 (444,728) (59,611) (146,349) (765,564) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (2.1 %) 0.01 % (47.0 %) (56.1 %) - (9.2 %)



Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 (In RMB'000) Freight Supply Chain Global Others Unallocated(20) Total Net Loss (506,411) (32,277) (420,687) (213,794) (291,658) (1,464,827) Add











Share-based Compensation Expenses 10,478 6,081 4,962 319 50,256 72,096 Fair value change of equity

Investments - - - - 12,312 12,312 Non-GAAP Net Loss (495,933) (26,196) (415,725) (213,475) (229,090) (1,380,419) Non-GAAP Net Loss Margin (10.1 %) (1.4 %) (45.3 %) (182.8 %) - (17.8 %)

For the Company's continuing operations, the table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted loss per ADS to Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS for the periods indicated:

Table 7 – Reconciliation of diluted loss per ADS and Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS









Three Months Ended December 31,

Fiscal Year Ended December 31,

2023

2023 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders (246,710) (34,747)

(829,624) (116,852) Add









Share-based Compensation Expenses 10,924 1,539

48,343 6,809 Impairment of long-lived assets 94,699 13,338

94,699 13,338 Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (141,087) (19,870)

(686,582) (96,705) Weighted Average Diluted Ordinary Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 397,643,268 397,643,268

381,429,237 381,429,237 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 397,643,268 397,643,268

381,429,237 381,429,237 Diluted loss per ordinary share (0.62) (0.09)

(2.18) (0.31) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per

ordinary share 0.27 0.04

0.38 0.05 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ordinary share (0.35) (0.05)

(1.80) (0.25)











Diluted loss per ADS (12.41) (1.75)

(43.60) (6.20) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per ADS 5.31 0.75

7.50 1.06 Non-GAAP diluted loss per ADS (7.10) (1.00)

(36.10) (5.14)

(1) All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year over year comparisons are based on figures before rounding. (2) In December 2021, BEST sold its China express business, the principal terms of which were previously announced. As a result, China express business has been deconsolidated from the Company and its historical financial results are reflected in the Company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations accordingly. The financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated. (3) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (4) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. (5) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period. (6) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of long-lived assets and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (7) Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (8) See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. (9) Diluted earnings/loss per ADS, is calculated by dividing net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares expressed in ADS outstanding during the period. (10) EBITDA represents net income/loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of long-lived assets and fair value change of equity investments (if any). (11) All numbers represented the financial results from continuing operations, unless otherwise stated. (12) "Others" Segment primarily represents SaaS software service and Capital business units. (13) The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards granted under the Company's share incentive plans. (14) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (15) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (16) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (17) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (18) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (19) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments. (20) Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to individual segments.

SOURCE BEST Inc.