BEST Inc. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BEST, commented, "With the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in China behind us, we made a faster-than-expected recovery as we benefited from the deeper and wider trends of digitalization for merchants and online shopping for consumers. In the second quarter of 2020, we strategically targeted both top-line growth and profitability while enhancing efficiency across our businesses. As a result, we continued to gain healthy volume growth while lowering costs in our Express and Freight segments and improved our gross margin by 0.9 percentage point year-over-year, despite challenging market dynamics. We also continued to make strong progress in Store+, which resulted in a significant reduction in losses. We are confident that we have developed the right business model for Store+ that would bring a positive impact to the Company's revenue growth and profitability. Our momentum has also been strong for Global, driven by robust demand in Southeast Asia, and further boosted by our entries into the markets of Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia during the second quarter."

"We are committed to delivering high-quality growth in a challenging market environment. Going forward, we plan to maintain a balanced growth strategy and strive for profitability by continuing leveraging our technology-enabled integrated supply chain and logistics service model, through emphasizing e-commerce, investing in technology application and automation, capturing revenue and cost synergies across multiple business units, and enhancing service quality." concluded Mr. Chou.

Gloria Fan, BEST's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "In the second quarter, we continued efforts of cost and expense reductions, while reduced risks by emphasizing accounts with higher margins and implementing stringent credit control. Although we recorded a net loss of RMB 30.9 million, we achieved a gross profit of RMB570 million, a year-over-year increase of 9.6%, adjusted EBITDA of RMB158 million, and non-GAAP net income of RMB11 million, amid intensifying competition. In addition, we generated net operating cash flow of RMB723 million during the second quarter, which well covered our planned capital expenditure of RMB424 million, leading to a strong balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB5.1 billion. These strong results demonstrate that through consistently improving operating efficiencies and expense management, we have achieved our strategy of balancing top-line growth and profitability for the quarter."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS[1]

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020:

Revenue was RMB8,418.3 million ( US$1,191.5 million ), a decrease of 4.2% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average selling price (ASP) of Express business, partially offset by an increase in Express volume.

was ( ), a decrease of 4.2% year-over-year ("YoY"). The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average selling price (ASP) of Express business, partially offset by an increase in Express volume. Gross Profit was RMB569.7 million ( US$80.6 million ), an increase of 9.6% YoY compared to gross profit of RMB520.1 million in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to improved operating efficiency resulted from continued cost reduction, partially offset by a decrease in revenue. Gross Margin was 6.8%, an increase of 0.9 percentage point (ppt) YoY.

was ( ), an increase of 9.6% YoY compared to gross profit of in the same period of 2019. The increase was primarily due to improved operating efficiency resulted from continued cost reduction, partially offset by a decrease in revenue. was 6.8%, an increase of 0.9 percentage point (ppt) YoY. Net Loss was RMB30.9 million ( US$4.4 million ), compared to a net loss of RMB22.4 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP Net Income [2][3] was RMB11.2 million ( US$1.6 million ), compared to non-GAAP Net Income of RMB6.5 million in the same period of 2019.

was ( ), compared to a net loss of in the same period of 2019. was ( ), compared to non-GAAP Net Income of in the same period of 2019. Diluted EPS [4] was negative RMB0.06 (US$0.01) , compared to negative RMB0.05 in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted EPS [3][5] was RMB0.05 (US$0.01) , compared to RMB0.02 in the same period of 2019.

was negative , compared to negative in the same period of 2019. was , compared to in the same period of 2019. EBITDA[3][6]was RMB117.9 million ( US$16.7 million ), compared to RMB122.0 million in the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA[3][6] was RMB157.7 million ( US$22.3 million ), compared to RMB148.2 million in the same period of 2019.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS AND STRATEGIC UPDATES[1]

Core Logistics and Supply Chain

The Company's results rebounded strongly in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as the impact from COVID-19 pandemic in China subsided. In addition to the company-wide pursuit of balanced top-line growth and profitability, its key strategic focus during the quarter also included:

Emphasis on business integrations, synergies and efficiencies: the Company continued to emphasize e-commerce related transactions across all business units. This helped the Company achieve strong business-to-consumer (B2C) order growth during the quarter. Furthermore, the Company continued to enhance automation for its hubs and sortation centers, and combine dynamic routing between Express and Freight to drive down unit costs.



the Company continued to emphasize e-commerce related transactions across all business units. This helped the Company achieve strong business-to-consumer (B2C) order growth during the quarter. Furthermore, the Company continued to enhance automation for its hubs and sortation centers, and combine dynamic routing between Express and Freight to drive down unit costs. Enhancement of service quality: the Company continued to focus on service enhancement, network flexibility, density of last-mile service outlets, and overall customer experience.

BEST Express – Successfully executed its strategy of balanced quality growth and profitability through continued cost reduction and improved quality of service. Parcel volume increased by 19.3% YoY, representing market share of 10.7% during the quarter, improving 0.2 ppt compared with the first quarter while achieving gross margin expansion of 0.9 ppt YoY despite challenging operating conditions. Average cost per parcel decreased by 21.5% YoY.

BEST Freight – Continued to solidify its leadership position and achieved a growth rate significantly higher than industry-wide average, as well as strong gross margin expansion of 2.5 ppts YoY, driven primarily by the Company's focus on e-commerce products, economies of scale and continuous network optimization. Freight volume increased by 28.9% YoY in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Average cost per tonne decreased by 21.1% YoY.

BEST Supply Chain Management – Focused on expanding franchised Cloud OFC business, while targeting projects with higher margins and clients with strong credit profile. As a result, gross margin increased by 0.8 ppt YoY to 9.7%. The total number of orders fulfilled by Cloud OFCs increased by 28.5% YoY to 111.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of which the total number of orders fulfilled by franchised Cloud OFCs increased by 46.4% YoY to 53.7 million. The number of franchised OFCs increased by 25.9% YoY to 326.

BEST UCargo – The number of registered drivers on the UCargo mobile app increased 141.9% YoY to 244,234. The total number of transactions on the trucking brokerage platform increased by 19.8% YoY to 137,257.

BEST Capital – As of June 30, 2020, BEST Capital had provided financing solutions to 12,373 trucks in total, a quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ") increase of 10.9% compared to March 31, 2020.

BEST Store+

Store+ business continued to execute its strategy of enhancing order quality to improve gross margin, while developing its asset-light partnership model which enables accelerated acquisition of both membership stores and franchised BEST-Neighbor stores, and contributes to lower selling and fulfilling expenses to achieve profitability. As a result, gross margin increased by 2.5ppts YoY to 13.0%, while adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 2.6 ppts YoY to negative 10.2%.

BEST Global

Global continued with strong momentum in Southeast Asia. In the quarter ended June 30, 2020, parcel volume in Thailand increased by 95.3% QoQ to approximately 10 million, while parcel volume in Vietnam increased by 54.3% QoQ to 5.75 million. The Company also launched express delivery services in Malaysia, Cambodia and Singapore, marking another significant step towards building an efficient logistics network with an extensive coverage in Southeast Asia.

Key Operational Metrics

Three Months Ended

% Change YoY Express Parcel Volume (in '000) June 30,

2018

June 30,

2019

June 30,

2020

2019 VS

2018

2020 VS

2019 1,280,050 1,906,863 2,274,585 49.0% 19.3% Freight Volume (Tonne in '000) 1,366 1,730 2,230

26.6% 28.9% Supply Chain Management

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 61,178 86,663 111,332

41.7% 28.5% UCargo Number of

Transactions (in '000) 96

115

137

19.4%

19.8% Store+ Total Number of

Orders Fulfilled (in '000) 871

780

768

(10.4%)

(1.6%) Global Parcel Volume in

Southeast Asia (in '000) -

783

16,100

-

1,955.2%

FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020:

Revenue:

The following table sets forth a breakdown of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 1 – Breakdown of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended







June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% Change

YoY

Core logistics and supply chain

















Express 5,448,476 62.1%

5,151,845 729,196 61.1%

(5.4%)

Freight 1,305,785 14.9%

1,364,989 193,202 16.2%

4.5%

Supply Chain Management 600,211 6.8%

509,708 72,144 6.1%

(15.1%)

UCargo 521,830 5.9%

492,554 69,716 5.9%

(5.6%)

Capital 56,398 0.6%

49,314 6,980 0.6%

(12.6%)

Total core logistics and supply chain 7,932,700 90.3%

7,568,410 1,071,238 89.9%

(4.6%)

Store+ 790,558 9.0%

657,364 93,044 7.8%

(16.8%)

Global 64,872 0.7%

192,500 27,247 2.3%

196.7%

Total Revenue 8,788,130 100%

8,418,274 1,191,529 100%

(4.2%)





























Core Logistics and Supply Chain

Express Service Revenue decreased by 5.4% YoY to RMB5,151.8 million ( US$729.2 million ) from RMB5,448.5 million , primarily due to a 20.7% YoY decrease in ASP per parcel, offset by a 19.3% YoY increase in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP is primarily attributable to competitive market dynamics.

( ) from , primarily due to a 20.7% YoY decrease in ASP per parcel, offset by a 19.3% YoY increase in parcel volume. The decrease in ASP is primarily attributable to competitive market dynamics. Freight Service Revenue increased by 4.5% YoY to RMB1,365.0 million ( US$193.2 million ) from RMB1,305.8 million , primarily due to a 28.9% YoY increase in freight volume, offset by a 18.9% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne.

( ) from , primarily due to a 28.9% YoY increase in freight volume, offset by a 18.9% YoY decrease in ASP per tonne. Supply Chain Management Service Revenue decreased by 15.1% YoY to RMB509.7 million ( US$72.1 million ) from RMB600.2 million , primarily due to a decrease in transportation service revenue, partially offset by a 28.5% increase in number of B2C orders fulfilled.

( ) from , primarily due to a decrease in transportation service revenue, partially offset by a 28.5% increase in number of B2C orders fulfilled. BEST UCargo Revenue decreased by 5.6% YoY to RMB492.6 million ( US$69.7 million ) from RMB521.8 million , primarily due to discontinuation of several key account customers to minimize credit exposure.

( ) from , primarily due to discontinuation of several key account customers to minimize credit exposure. BEST Capital Revenue decreased by 12.6% YoY to RMB49.3 million ( US$7.0 million ) from RMB56.4 million , primarily due to implementation of more stringent credit control policies.

BEST Store+ - Revenue decreased by 16.8% YoY to RMB657.4 million (US$93.0 million) from RMB790.6 million, primarily due to ongoing efforts to enhance order quality to improve margins.

BEST Global - Revenue increased by 196.7% YoY to RMB192.5 million (US$27.2 million) from RMB64.9 million, primarily due to strong growth in parcel volumes in Thailand and Vietnam.

Cost of Revenue:

The following table sets forth a breakdown of cost of revenue by business segment for the periods indicated.

Table 2 – Breakdown of Cost of Revenue by Business Segment



Three Months Ended

% of Revenue

Change YoY



June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020



(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue



Core logistics and supply chain

















Express (5,203,842) 95.5%

(4,874,191) (689,897) 94.6%

(0.9ppt) Freight (1,222,296) 93.6%

(1,242,847) (175,914) 91.1%

(2.5ppts) Supply Chain Management (546,778) 91.1%

(460,298) (65,151) 90.3%

(0.8ppt) UCargo (499,994) 95.8%

(479,946) (67,932) 97.4%

1.6ppts Capital (16,794) 29.8%

(4,545) (643) 9.2%

(20.6ppts) Total for core logistics and supply chain (7,489,704) 94.4%

(7,061,827) (999,537) 93.3%

(1.1ppts) Store+ (707,497) 89.5%

(572,162) (80,984) 87.0%

(2.5ppts) Global (70,862) 109.2%

(214,540) (30,366) 111.4%

2.2ppts Total Cost of Revenue (8,268,063) 94.1%

(7,848,529) (1,110,887) 93.2%

(0.9ppt)



























Cost of Revenue was RMB7,848.5 million (US$1,110.9 million) or 93.2% of revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to RMB8,268.1 million or 94.1% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease of 0.9 ppt in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue was primarily attributable to economies of scale and improved operating efficiency.

Table 3 – Breakdown of Average Cost Per Parcel and Average Cost Per Tonne



Three Months Ended

% Change (in RMB) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020

YoY Express:







Average Cost Per Parcel 2.73 2.14

(21.5%) Average Transportation Cost Per Parcel 0.71 0.57

(19.6%) Average Labor Cost Per Parcel 0.23 0.21

(8.3%) Average Lease Cost Per Parcel 0.09 0.08

(11.7%) Average Other Cost Per Parcel 0.14 0.08

(44.2%) Average Last-mile Cost Per Parcel 1.56 1.20

(22.8%) Freight:







Average Cost Per Tonne 706.5 557.4

(21.1%) Average Transportation Cost Per Tonne 351.5 250.2

(28.8%) Average Labor Cost Per Tonne 93.7 76.0

(18.8%) Average Lease Cost Per Tonne 55.4 51.5

(7.0%) Average Other Cost Per Tonne 44.5 40.8

(8.3%) Average Last-mile Cost Per Tonne 161.4 138.9

(13.9%)

Express Service Average Cost per Parcel decreased by 21.5%, primarily attributable to improved operating efficiency and economies of scale.

Freight Service Average Cost per Tonne decreased by 21.1% YoY, primarily due to improved operating efficiency, network optimization and economies of scale.

Gross Profit was RMB569.7 million (US$80.6 million), compared to gross profit of RMB520.1 million in the same quarter of 2019; Gross Margin was 6.8%, compared to 5.9% in the same quarter of 2019.

Operating Expenses

The following table sets forth a breakdown of operating expenses and adjusted operating expenses by category for the periods indicated.

Table 4 – Breakdown of Operating Expenses and Adjusted Operating Expenses by Category



Three Months Ended





June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020

(In '000, except for %) RMB % of

Revenue

RMB US$ % of

Revenue

% of Revenue

Change

YoY Selling, General and

Administrative Expenses (514,391) 5.9%

(555,417) (78,614) 6.6%

0.7ppt Adjusted for SBC Expenses (23,569) 0.3%

(36,541) (5,172) 0.5%

0.2ppt Adjusted Selling, General

and Administrative Expenses (490,822) 5.6%

(518,876) (73,442) 6.1%

0.5ppt Research and

Development Expenses (62,517) 0.7%

(50,499) (7,148) 0.6%

(0.1ppt) Adjusted for SBC Expenses (2,388) 0.0%

(2,489) (352) 0.0%

0.0ppt Adjusted Research and

Development Expenses (60,129) 0.7%

(48,010) (6,796) 0.6%

(0.1ppt) Total Operating Expenses (576,908) 6.6%

(605,916) (85,762) 7.2%

0.6ppt Adjusted for SBC Expenses (25,957) 0.3%

(39,030) (5,524) 0.5%

0.2ppt Adjusted Total

Operating Expenses (550,951) 6.3%

(566,886) (80,238) 6.7%

0.4ppt





















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses were RMB555.4 million (US$78.6 million) or 6.6% of revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to RMB514.4 million or 5.9% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to losses on disposal of fixed assets due to upgrade of Express's equipment.

Research and Development Expenses were RMB50.5 million (US$7.1 million) or 0.6% of revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to RMB62.5 million, or 0.7% of revenue in the same quarter of 2019. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily attributable to capitalization of certain R&D expenditure to intangible assets, as well as reduction in travel expenses.

Share-based Compensation ("SBC") Expenses included in the cost and expense items above in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were RMB39.7 million (US$5.6 million), compared to RMB26.2 million in the same quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, RMB0.7 million (US$0.1 million) was allocated to cost of revenue, RMB2.9 million (US$0.4 million) was allocated to selling expenses, RMB33.6 million (US$4.8 million) was allocated to general and administrative expenses, and RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million) was allocated to research and development expenses.

Net Loss and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net Loss in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was RMB30.9 million (US$4.4 million), compared to Net Loss of RMB22.4 million in the same period of 2019. Excluding the impact of SBC expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-GAAP Net Income in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was RMB11.2 million (US$1.6 million), compared to non-GAAP Net Income of RMB6.5 million in the same quarter of 2019.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP net income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 by segment.

Table 5 – Breakdown of non-GAAP Net Income by Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020





Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[7] Total



Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) 108,337 57,940 (5,131) (17,626) 36,849

(69,405) (50,735) (48,991) 11,238









































Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS

Diluted EPS in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was negative RMB0.06 (US$0.01), based on a weighted average of 389.3 million diluted shares outstanding during the quarter. This is compared to negative RMB0.05 on a weighted average of 388.2 million diluted shares outstanding in the same period of 2019. Excluding SBC expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-GAAP diluted EPS in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was RMB0.05 (US$0.01), compared to RMB0.02 in the same period of 2019. A reconciliation of non-GAAP diluted EPS to diluted EPS is included at the end of this results announcement.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB157.7 million (US$22.3 million), compared to RMB148.2 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 1.9%, compared to 1.7% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment

The following table sets forth a breakdown of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended June 30, 2020 by segment.

Table 6 – Breakdown of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020





Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[8] Total



Adjusted EBITDA 188,881 73,075 5,709 (17,507) 40,708

(67,336) (47,805) (18,064) 157,661

Adjusted EBITDA

Margin 3.7% 5.4% 1.1% (3.6%) 82.5%

(10.2%) (24.8%) - 1.9%







































Core Logistics and Supply Chain - Adjusted EBITDA was RMB290.9 million (US$41.2 million), compared to RMB298.5 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 3.8%, remain flat compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Store+ - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB67.3 million (US$9.5 million), compared to negative RMB101.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 10.2% compared to negative 12.8% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Global - Adjusted EBITDA was negative RMB47.8 million (US$6.8 million), compared to negative RMB32.3 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was negative 24.8% compared to negative 49.8% in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-term Investments

As of June 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB5,141.9 million (US$727.8 million), compared to RMB4,236.1 million as of March 31, 2020.

Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB722.6 million (US$102.3 million), compared to RMB334.2 million in the same period of 2019. The increase in net cash generated from operating activities was mainly due to recovery from COVID-19 and significant growth of our Express and Freight volumes from the first quarter of 2020.

Capital Expenditures ("CAPEX")

CAPEX was RMB424.1 million (US$60.0 million), or 5.0% of total revenue in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to CAPEX of RMB380.9 million, or 4.3% of total revenue, in the same period of 2019. The increase in CAPEX was primarily due to planned upgrades of automation systems in major hubs, sortation centers, and Cloud OFCs, which included investments in high-speed automated sorting lines, dimension and weight scanning systems.

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of the date of this press release, the Company had approximately 385.1 million ordinary shares outstanding[9]. Each American Depositary Share represents one Class A ordinary share.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Due to the rapidly evolving market dynamics, the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, BEST is unable to provide financial guidance at this time. The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload service brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statements







(In Thousands)

























Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,







2019

2020

2019

2020



RMB

RMB US$

RMB

RMB US$

Revenue



















Express 5,448,476

5,151,845 729,196

9,716,435

8,518,532 1,205,720

Freight 1,305,785

1,364,989 193,202

2,293,715

2,048,509 289,948

Supply Chain Management 600,211

509,708 72,144

1,134,848

917,300 129,835

Store+ 790,558

657,364 93,044

1,344,080

1,120,199 158,554

Global 64,872

192,500 27,247

105,819

308,288 43,635

Ucargo 521,830

492,554 69,716

963,017

873,103 123,580

Capital 56,398

49,314 6,980

104,790

97,799 13,843

Total Revenue 8,788,130

8,418,274 1,191,529

15,662,704

13,883,730 1,965,115

Cost of Revenue





















Express (5,203,842)

(4,874,191) (689,897)

(9,341,550)

(8,365,512) (1,184,061)

Freight (1,222,296)

(1,242,847) (175,914)

(2,177,011)

(2,059,282) (291,472)

Supply Chain Management (546,778)

(460,298) (65,151)

(1,059,832)

(864,744) (122,397)

Store+ (707,497)

(572,162) (80,984)

(1,190,942)

(973,637) (137,809)

Global (70,862)

(214,540) (30,366)

(118,487)

(362,858) (51,359)

Ucargo (499,994)

(479,946) (67,932)

(932,675)

(852,985) (120,732)

Capital (16,794)

(4,545) (643)

(29,434)

(11,602) (1,642)

Total Cost of Revenue (8,268,063)

(7,848,529) (1,110,887)

(14,849,931)

(13,490,620) (1,909,472)

Gross Profit 520,067

569,745 80,642

812,773

393,110 55,643

Selling Expenses (213,222)

(230,433) (32,616)

(406,489)

(449,210) (63,582)

General and Administrative

Expenses (301,169)

(324,984) (45,998)

(588,246)

(625,703) (88,563)

Research and

Development Expenses (62,517)

(50,499) (7,148)

(116,536)

(110,814) (15,685)

Total Operating Expenses (576,908)

(605,916) (85,762)

(1,111,271)

(1,185,727) (167,830)

Loss from Operations (56,841)

(36,171) (5,120)

(298,498)

(792,617) (112,187)

Interest Income 26,024

18,415 2,606

50,049

40,000 5,662

Interest Expense (14,696)

(41,379) (5,857)

(40,744)

(74,551) (10,552)

Foreign Exchange (Loss)/



















Gain (2,198)

334 47

(4,066)

185 26

Other Income 33,076

37,935 5,369

53,635

71,869 10,172

Other Expense (3,225)

(6,037) (854)

(7,920)

(18,361) (2,599)

Loss before Income Tax

and Share of Net Loss of

Equity Investees (17,860)

(26,903) (3,809)

(247,544)

(773,475) (109,478)

Income Tax Expense (4,410)

(3,952) (559)

(8,102)

(8,102) (1,147)

Loss before Share of Net

Loss of Equity Investees (22,270)

(30,855) (4,368)

(255,646)

(781,577) (110,625)

Share of Net Loss of Equity

Investees (101)

(44) (6)

(136)

(74) (10)

Net Loss (22,371)

(30,899) (4,374)

(255,782)

(781,651) (110,635)

Net Loss attributable to non-

controlling interests (3,077)

(6,571) (930)

(5,430)

(14,431) (2,043)

Net loss attributable to

BEST Inc. (19,294)

(24,328) (3,444)

(250,352)

(767,220) (108,592)

Net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders (19,294)

(24,328) (3,444)

(250,352)

(767,220) (108,592)































Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands)









As of December 31, 2019

As of June 30, 2020

RMB

RMB US$ Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,994,683

2,384,686 337,530 Restricted Cash 1,786,832

1,625,088 230,016 Accounts and Notes Receivables 1,229,083

997,130 141,136 Inventories 140,006

158,718 22,465 Prepayments and Other Current Assets 2,750,126

2,921,347 413,490 Short–term Investments 1,057,598

532,500 75,370 Lease Rental Receivables 483,363

488,841 69,191 Amounts Due from Related Parties 246,758

187,871 26,591 Total Current Assets 9,688,449

9,296,181 1,315,789 Non–current Assets







Property and Equipment, Net 2,939,379

3,548,293 502,228 Intangible Assets, Net 121,587

112,288 15,893 Goodwill 490,986

499,433 70,690 Long–term Investments 230,855

230,781 32,665 Non–current Deposits 127,191

145,892 20,650 Other Non–current Assets 346,645

471,378 66,719 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 4,378,804

4,277,966 605,507 Lease Rental Receivables 993,260

892,626 126,343 Restricted Cash 175,700

599,622 84,871 Total non–current Assets 9,804,407

10,778,279 1,525,566 Total Assets 19,492,856

20,074,460 2,841,355 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current Liabilities







Short–term Bank Loans 2,510,500

2,650,059 375,092 Securitization Debt 104,899

67,947 9,617 Accounts and Notes Payable 3,391,383

3,232,139 457,480 Accrued Expenses and Other Liabilities 2,019,634

2,165,136 306,455 Customer Advances and Deposits and

Deferred Revenue 1,489,510

1,528,563 216,354 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,035,252

1,114,936 157,809 Financing Lease Liabilities 1,363

1,003 142 Amounts Due to Related Parties 9,769

8,316 1,177 Income Tax Payable 7,358

8,944 1,266 Total Current Liabilities 10,569,668

10,777,043 1,525,392 Non-current Liabilities







Convertible senior notes held by related parties 680,104

1,749,900 247,682 Convertible Senior Notes held by third

parties 680,104

693,456 98,152 Operating Lease Liabilities 3,482,634

3,323,387 470,395 Financing Lease Liabilities 2,072

4,539 642 Deferred Tax Liabilities 25,806

24,502 3,468 Other Non–current Liabilities 137,184

159,826 22,622 Long-term Bank Loans -

276,955 39,200 Total Non–current Liabilities 5,007,904

6,232,565 882,161 Total Liabilities 15,577,572

17,009,608 2,407,553 Shareholders' Equity







Ordinary Shares 25,988

25,988 3,678 Treasury Shares -

(111,164) (15,734) Additional Paid–In Capital 19,353,400

19,431,389 2,750,335 Statutory reserves 7,865

9,154 1,296 Accumulated Deficit (15,629,537)

(16,453,792) (2,328,883) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 163,196

183,078 25,913 BEST Inc. Shareholders' Equity 3,920,912

3,084,653 436,605 Non-controlling Interests (5,628)

(19,801) (2,803) Total Shareholders' Equity 3,915,284

3,064,852 433,802 Total Liability and Shareholders' Equity 19,492,856

20,074,460 2,841,355











Summary of Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands)







Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 2020 2019 2020

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net Cash Generated from/

(Used in) Operating Activities 334,242 722,606 102,277 128,692 (570,907) (80,807) Net Cash Used in

Investing Activities (638,496) (283,084) (40,068) (827,251) (169,167) (23,944) Net Cash Generated from

Financing Activities 304,705 762,081 107,866 661,497 1,367,066 193,496 Exchange Rate Effect on Cash,

Cash Equivalents, and

Restricted Cash 27,331 1,023 145 (70) 25,189 3,565 Net Increase/(Decrease) in

Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash 27,782 1,202,626 170,220 (37,132) 652,181 92,310 Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at

Beginning of Period 2,934,494 3,406,770 482,197 2,999,408 3,957,215 560,107 Cash and Cash Equivalents,

and Restricted Cash at End

of Period 2,962,276 4,609,396 652,417 2,962,276 4,609,396 652,417

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods indicated:

Table 7 – Reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin







Three Months Ended June 30, 2020







Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated([10]) Total



Net Income/(Loss) 103,938 55,219 (7,966) (18,336) 36,524

(73,566) (53,899) (72,813) (30,899)

Add





















Depreciation &

Amortization 79,308 15,135 10,936 119 394

3,926 4,151 7,963 121,932

Interest Expense - - - - -

- - 41,379 41,379

Income Tax

Expense 1,236 - (96) - 3,465

(372) (281) - 3,952

Subtract





















Interest Income - - - - -

- - (18,415) (18,415)

EBITDA 184,482 70,354 2,874 (18,217) 40,383

(70,012) (50,029) (41,886) 117,949

Add





















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 4,399 2,721 2,835 710 325

2,676 2,224 23,822 39,712

Adjusted EBITDA 188,881 73,075 5,709 (17,507) 40,708

(67,336) (47,805) (18,064) 157,661

Adjusted EBITDA

Margin 3.7% 5.4% 1.1% (3.6%) 82.5%

(10.2%) (24.8%) - 1.9%















































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019







Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated[11] Total



Net Income/(Loss) 104,531 15,552 (2,524) 4,477 26,916

(106,720) (35,871) (28,732) (22,371)

Add





















Depreciation &

Amortization 108,057 13,449 14,251 59 412

3,666 2,313 9,043 151,250

Interest Expense - - - - -

- - 14,696 14,696

Income Tax

Expense - - 133 - 4,981

(434) (270) - 4,410

Subtract





















Interest Income - - - - -

- - (26,024) (26,024)

EBITDA 212,588 29,001 11,860 4,536 32,309

(103,488) (33,828) (31,017) 121,961

Add





















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 3,023 1,918 2,583 592 65

1,922 1,495 14,614 26,212

Adjusted EBITDA 215,611 30,919 14,443 5,128 32,374

(101,566) (32,333) (16,403) 148,173

Adjusted EBITDA

Margin 4.0% 2.4% 2.4% 1.0% 57.4%

(12.8%) (49.8%) - 1.7%









































The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's net loss to non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin for the periods indicated:

Table 8 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Margin



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020





Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated([12]) Total



Net Income/(Loss) 103,938 55,219 (7,966) (18,336) 36,524

(73,566) (53,899) (72,813) (30,899)

Add





















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 4,399 2,721 2,835 710 325

2,676 2,224 23,822 39,712

Amortization of

Intangible Assets

Resulting from

Business

Acquisition - - - - -

1,485 940 - 2,425

Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) 108,337 57,940 (5,131) (17,626) 36,849

(69,405) (50,735) (48,991) 11,238

Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss)

Margin 2.1% 4.2% (1.0%) (3.6%) 74.7%

(10.6%) (26.4%) - 0.1%













































Three Months Ended June 30, 2019







Core logistics and supply chain











(In RMB'000) Express Freight Supply Chain UCargo Capital

Store+ Global Unallocated([13]) Total



Net Income/(Loss) 104,531 15,552 (2,524) 4,477 26,916

(106,720) (35,871) (28,732) (22,371)

Add





















Share-based

Compensation

Expenses 3,023 1,918 2,583 592 65

1,922 1,495 14,614 26,212

Amortization of

Intangible Assets

Resulting from

Business

Acquisition - - - - -

1,737 907 - 2,644

Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss) 107,554 17,470 59 5,069 26,981

(103,061) (33,469) (14,118) 6,485

Non-GAAP Net

Income/(Loss)

Margin 2.0% 1.3% 0.0% 1.0% 47.8%

(13.0%) (51.6%) - 0.1%









































The table below sets forth a reconciliation of the Company's diluted EPS to non-GAAP diluted EPS for the periods indicated:

Table 9 – Reconciliation of Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2020 (In '000) RMB US$

RMB US$ Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary

Shareholders (24,328) (3,444)

(767,220) (108,592) Add









Share-based Compensation Expenses 39,712 5,621

75,934 10,748 Amortization of Intangible Assets Resulting

from Business Acquisitions 2,425 343

4,892 692 Non-GAAP Net Profit/(Loss) Attributable to

Ordinary Shareholders for Computing

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 17,809 2,520

(686,394) (97,152) Weighted Average Diluted Shares

Outstanding During the Quarter









Diluted 389,265,285 389,265,285

389,510,030 389,510,030 Diluted (Non-GAAP) 391,930,771 391,930,771

389,510,030 389,510,030 Diluted EPS (0.06) (0.01)

(1.97) (0.28) Add









Non-GAAP adjustment to net loss per

share 0.11 0.02

0.21 0.03 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS 0.05 0.01

(1.76) (0.25)

[1] All numbers presented have been rounded to the nearest integer, tenth, or hundredth, and year-over-year comparisons are

based on figures before rounding. [2] Non-GAAP net income/loss represents net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization o

f intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity investments (if any). [3] See the sections entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures to the Nearest

Comparable GAAP Measures" for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to within this results announcement. [4] Diluted earnings per share, or Diluted EPS, is calculated by dividing net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders as adjusted

for the effect of dilutive ordinary equivalent shares, if any, by the weighted average number of ordinary

and dilutive ordinary equivalent shares outstanding during the period. [5] Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, or non-GAAP diluted EPS, represents diluted earnings per share excluding share-based

compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, and fair value change of equity i

nvestments (if any). [6] EBITDA represents net loss excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expense and income tax expense and minus interest

income. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding share-based compensation expenses and fair value change of equity i

nvestments (if any). [7] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not

allocated to individual segments. [8] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not

allocated to individual segments. [9] The total number of shares outstanding excludes shares reserved for future issuances upon exercise or vesting of awards

granted under the Company's share incentive plans. [10] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not

allocated to individual segments. [11] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not

allocated to individual segments. [12] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not

allocated to individual segments. [13] Unallocated expenses are primarily related to corporate administrative expenses and other miscellaneous items that are not

allocated to individual segments.

