BEST Inc. Expands into Indonesia with Cross-Border and SaaS Services to Strengthen Global Strategy

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 29, BEST Inc. held an opening ceremony in North Jakarta, Indonesia, announcing the official launch of cross-border supply chain services and full-scenario, full-link SaaS solution services in Indonesia. This is another heavyweight market of BEST following investments in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, marking another important step in BEST's strategic layout in Southeast Asia.

With over ten years of innovation in technology and business models, BEST Inc., a leading provider of smart supply chain and logistics services in China and Southeast Asia, operates over 20,000 service outlets, over 400 cloud warehouses, and manage over 3 million square meters of warehouse space in China, providing high-quality comprehensive supply chain services for more than 3,000 well-known companies and millions of small and medium-sized enterprises.

In 2015, BEST Inc. established a branch in the United States, officially starting its international business journey. Since 2019, BEST regards Southeast Asia as its most important overseas market, and has established a logistics network covering the entire territory in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and other countries, including last-mile express delivery, express transportation services, as well as cloud warehouses and software services. According to the annual report data, BEST's global service revenue in 2023 reached RMB 947 million (USD 133 million), and the parcel volume in Southeast Asia was about 140 million pieces, a year-on-year increase of 14.6%. Thanks to the long-term development of overseas localized operations, BEST has achieved continuous growth in global service revenue, won unanimous recognition and high recognition from customers, and provided solid logistics support for the rapid development of the local economy in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia is an indispensable part of BEST's strategic market in Southeast Asia. As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, this "country of a thousand islands" has a large young population and a highly potential consumer market. According to the latest World Bank report on Indonesia, Indonesia's economy will maintain steady growth in the next two years. In 2024, Indonesia's economy is expected to grow by 5%, and in 2025 and 2026, Indonesia's economy is expected to grow by 5.1% respectively. With the steady growth of the economy, Indonesia is becoming an important part of the development of the world economy.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST Inc., stated in his speech, "The opening of BEST Indonesia is a milestone and has strongly promoted the implementation of the group's internationalization strategy. We will continue to increase investment in the Indonesian market, adhere to technological innovation, expand and improve the service network, and improve service quality and capabilities to meet customer needs and win their trust."

BEST Inc. will rely on its technological advantages, invest in technology and automation equipment construction, and equip localized sales and service teams to provide customers with comprehensive cross-border supply chain services and full-scenario and full-link SaaS solution services. "We look forward to working with Indonesian companies and Chinese overseas brands to create a more brilliant future together." In her speech, Karen He, General Manager of Cross-border Business at BEST, clarified BEST's long-term goal of building a B2B2C and cross-border business network between China, Southeast Asia and North America, demonstrating the group's firm determination to deepen its presence in the Indonesian market and serve global customers.

