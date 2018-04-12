BEST Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@best-inc.com.

About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) is a leading Smart Supply Chain service provider that aims to transform China's logistics and supply chain industry. BEST provides express and freight delivery, integrated supply chain management solutions, merchandise sourcing and fulfilment services for convenience stores, financial and other value-added services. BEST leverages technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain that empowers businesses and enriches the lives of consumers in the New Retail era.

CONTACT:

For Investors:

Kobe Ge

+852 3611 2562

ir@best-inc.com

For Media:

Jill Mao

+852 3611 2564

mmj@best-inc.com

