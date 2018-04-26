BEST Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 10, 2018

HANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading Smart Supply Chain service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 before the U.S. market opens on May 10, 2018. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30 am U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 pm Beijing Time) the same day.
Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-888-317-6003
|
Hong Kong:
|
800-963976 or +852-58081995
|
China:
|
4001-206115
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-6061
|
Participant Elite Entry Number:
|
3446294
A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 17, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:
|
United States:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Access Code
|
10119880
Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ on May 10, 2018 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available at the same site.
About BEST Inc.
BEST Inc. (NYSE: BSTI) is a leading Smart Supply Chain service provider that aims to transform China's logistics and supply chain industry. BEST provides express and freight delivery, integrated supply chain management solutions, merchandise sourcing and fulfilment services for convenience stores, financial and other value-added services. BEST leverages technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain that empowers businesses and enriches the lives of consumers in the New Retail era.
Investor Relations Contact:
Jill Mao
+852 3611 2562
ir@best-inc.com
