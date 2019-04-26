BEST Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 14, 2019

HANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions provider, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 7:30am U.S. Eastern Time (7:30pm Beijing Time) the same day.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963976 or +852-58081995 China: 4001-206115 International: +1-412-317-6061 Participant Elite Entry Number: 6646870

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 21, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code 10130806

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ on May 14, 2019 to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available at the same site.

About BEST Inc.

BEST Inc. is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions provider. BEST's mission is to empower businesses and enrich the lives of consumers by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

