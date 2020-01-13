﻿Best Indiana Online MBA Programs

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ranking and resource site, MBA Central (https://www.mbacentral.org/) has published a new ranking: The 15 Best Indiana Online MBA Degree Programs (https://www.mbacentral.org/top/best-indiana-online-mba/).

Before starting a new online MBA program, applicants go through extensive measures to find programs that fit their current needs and those that will help them on their career path. There are many things to consider, including format, curriculum, accreditation, cost, and prestige. The ranking of the Top 15 Indiana Online MBA programs can be used as a helpful tool as prospective students are trying to find their way.

MBA Central assessed all the hybrid and online MBA programs within the state of Indiana and ranked them on their Affordability (33%), Quality of Classes (33%), and Online Support Services (33%). Information was collected from publicly available sources, including the Financial Times, Quacquarelli Symonds, the National Center for Education Statistics, US News, the Princeton Review, and each university website.

Topping this ranking of the 15 Best Indiana Online MBA Degrees is Ball State University's Miller College of Business, located in Muncie, Indiana. Next is the University of Southern Indiana's Romain College of Business in Evansville, Indiana, in second place, followed by Anderson University's Falls School of Business located in Anderson, Indiana, in third.

Additional schools in this ranking are (alphabetically ordered):

Bethel University Division of Adult and Graduate Studies -- Mishawaka, Indiana

Grace College School of Professional & Online Education -- Winona Lake, Indiana

Indiana Tech College of Business -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Indiana University Kelley School of Business -- Bloomington, Indiana

Indiana University Northwest School of Business and Economics -- Gary, Indiana

Indiana Wesleyan University DeVoe School of Business -- Marion, Indiana

Oakland City University School of Business -- Oakland City, Indiana

Purdue University Fort Wayne Doermer School of Business -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Purdue University Global -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Purdue University Krannert School of Management -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Trine University College of Graduate and Professional Studies -- Angola, Indiana

University of Saint Francis Keith Busse School of Business and Entrepreneurial Leadership -- Fort Wayne, Indiana

Indiana is known for many things, including its exceptional colleges and universities. Schools within this list have long histories of academic excellence and are rooted in traditions of "developing the leaders and change-makers of tomorrow." This list includes some of the top business schools in the country that houses accomplished faculty. Residency within the state is not mandatory for an online MBA program, which means that students around the country have the opportunity to launch into their management careers with some of the most prestigious MBA brands in the country.

"Tremendous schedule flexibility and program customizations enable students to be the designers of their destiny," states Tammie Cagle, Editor of MBA Central. "Earning an MBA or professional certificate can open doors, empower career change, impact earning potential, and grow lifelong networking contacts." These top Indiana Online MBA programs, through convenience, flexibility, and academic excellence, offer graduate students an accessible tool to help them reach the next stage in their career.

MBA Central is an editorially unique b-school ranking and resource site. As higher education researchers and businessmen and women ourselves, we have striven to provide rankings and insights into selecting a business school and pursuing your career.

