Best Innovation Management Software For The Year 2021 - Latest Quadrant Ranking Released By 360quadrants

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation Management Software is used across organizations so that all the ideas collected on a collaborative platform are vetted, and the best one is considered further for evaluation. The software is used for idea campaigns, idea funnels, mind mapping, gamification, and workflow management.

360Quadrants evaluated some of the Best Innovation Management Software providers in the market. This evaluation helps purchasers know more about Innovation Management Software and make the highly precise choice based on their requirements. All the Innovation Management Software providers in this evaluation have been assessed against their products offered and business tactics and were placed on a quadrant, which is updated every three months. 360Quadrants also offers a SWOT analysis and helps these software provider sunderst and new opportunities and areas of development.

Innovation Management Software Companies Quadrant Positioning

360Quadrants assessed 34 software vendors that offer Innovation Management Software, of which 24 were placed on a quadrant under the categories:

Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Leaders

Brightidea, Anaqua Inc., Spigit, Hype Innovation, Qmarkets and Imaginatik PLC have been identified as Visionary Leaders in the Innovation Management Software market.

Cognistreamer, Ideascale, Idea Drop Limited, Crowdicity Ltd, Kindling Inc., Innovationcast, Hyve Solutions and E-Zassi LLC have been recognized as Innovators in the Innovation Management Software market.

Exago Inc., Inno360 Inc., 100% Open, Innocentive Inc., Wazoku Limited and Nosco Inc. have been positioned as the Emerging Companies in the Idea Management Software market.

KPMG, Salesforcecom Inc., SAP SE and Innosabi have been identified as Dynamic Differentiators in the Innovation Management Software market.

360Quadrants AssessmentMethodology

360Quadrants evaluated the Top Innovation Management Software providers. These software providers were evaluated based on 95 accurately selected data pointers, which were collected based on the product and business strategiesof the software provider, and the data received from buyers as well as industry experts. All these parameters were as signed a specific weightage, post which they were assessed. This studyalso helps the analysts compute the overall score based on which providers of Idea & Innovation Management Software were ranked and positioned on 360Quadrants.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. It provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insights using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7,500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Project Management Software, Knowledge Management Software and Workflow Management Software.

