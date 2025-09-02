NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has named Frontier Communications a top internet provider for September 2025, citing the company's continued investment in fiber infrastructure, transparent pricing, and growing availability across underserved regions.

This recognition follows an independent review of internet service providers offering home connectivity solutions in the United States. Frontier Communications stood out for its expansion of 100% fiber-optic internet, with plans that prioritize symmetrical upload and download speeds, and no data caps.

Transparent Plans and No-Nonsense Pricing

Frontier Communications' plans distinguish themselves with no data caps, no overage fees, and no equipment rental charges. Customers can expect consistent monthly rates and clear plan details, avoiding the common industry pitfalls of promotional pricing and bundling requirements.

Fiber Infrastructure for the Future

Frontier Communications highlights the advantages of fiber-optic internet, pointing to benefits such as greater bandwidth, low latency, and more consistent performance compared to copper-based networks. These features have become increasingly essential as homes rely on multiple connected devices for remote work, online learning, 4K streaming, and cloud-based services.

According to Frontier Communications, its fiber service is designed to support symmetrical upload and download speeds, enabling faster file sharing, clearer video calls, and better performance for activities like gaming and video conferencing compared to DSL. Moreover, its Wi-Fi 7 system helps ensure stronger in-home wireless coverage for modern households.

Also, Frontier Communications, America's fastest growing national fiber provider*, positions its fiber expansion as a way to improve access in underserved areas. With ongoing infrastructure development in both urban and rural markets, the company continues to extend high-speed internet availability to communities that may have previously lacked competitive options. This commitment plays a role in narrowing the digital divide and supporting broader digital equity across regions, further reinforcing its role as the fastest growing national fiber provider*.

A Growing Presence in a Competitive Market

While the broadband market remains highly competitive, Frontier Communications' focus on infrastructure over promotional marketing has helped it carve out a growing customer base that values reliability and straightforward service terms. The company's 24/7 technical support further contributes to a user experience that prioritizes control and transparency.

About the Ranking

Expert Consumers evaluates internet service providers based on performance benchmarks, customer value, technology infrastructure, service terms, and geographic accessibility. Frontier Communications' September 2025 designation as a top internet provider is based on its fiber product, pricing structure, and stated commitments to speed, service, and coverage expansion.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering high-speed internet, including 100% fiber-optic service. The company focuses on providing reliable, high-performance connectivity with symmetrical upload and download speeds, no data caps, and Wi-Fi 7 technology.

Frontier Communications' services are designed for the modern digital household, supporting everything from remote work to streaming and smart home integration. With a strong emphasis on transparent pricing, no annual commitments, and expanding fiber availability, Frontier Communications is positioning itself as a key provider in the evolving broadband landscape.

*3 6 2025 Disclosure: Based on percentage growth in fiber subscribers among major fiber telecom providers (min. of 1M fiber subscribers) in 2024

