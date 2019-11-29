Best iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2019: Boost, Verizon, AT&T & Sprint iPhone Deals Listed by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Apple iPhone 8 deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Consumer Walk have found the best savings on iPhone deals from Verizon Wireless, Sprint, Boost Mobile and AT&T. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Available with wide variants, Apple made sure that there is sure to be an iPhone for every budget and user. For most people, the Apple iPhone 11 is the most affordable iPhone in the market. The iPhone 11 is the direct successor of the iPhone XR. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and sleek, precision-milled body. It's rated IP68 for water resistance, so it can survive dunks, spills, and inclement weather.

There are also two separate iterations of the iPhone 11: the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 ProMax. These premium phones represent the pinnacle of Apple's smartphone technology. Embellished with the most cutting-edge design and display, these phones boast longer battery life, houses a triple camera system, features Super Retina screens and are housed in a textured matte glass with stainless-steel design.

Despite the differences, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max all share the same aesthetics. They feature Apple's notable notched display and an all-glass back with a new square camera array and all runs on the A13 Bionic chip -- the fastest CPU ever put into a smartphone. It can perform 1 trillion operations per second, yielding the best GPU performance ever seen in a smartphone.

Users looking to find iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will definitely find huge savings on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals above. Older models like the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are also good choices for those looking to find more affordable iPhone deals.

