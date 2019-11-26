Best iPhone XR Black Friday Deals for 2019 Listed by Retail Fuse
Save on Apple iPhone XR deals for Black Friday 2019 with our review of the best iPhone XR 64GB & 128GB smartphone savings for shoppers
Nov 26, 2019, 19:30 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a list of all the best iPhone XR Black Friday 2019 deals, rounded up by online sales specialists at Retail Fuse.
Best iPhone XR deals:
- Save up to 60% on the Apple iPhone XR - available in Black, Yellow, White, Coral, Blue & (PRODUCT) RED with line and service plan deals at Sprint
- Get an iPhone XR 64GB for $0 - at AT&T
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone XR at Verizon Wireless
More iPhone deals:
- Save up to 60% on a wide range of Apple iPhones - check the latest live deals on Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XS, XR & more at Sprint
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on the Apple iPhone 11 - deals available on iPhone 11 (64GB, 128GB & 256GB) models with leases and line plans at Sprint
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
- Save up to $1,000 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
Black Friday sales are time limited. We recommend checking Amazon's Black Friday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for their full range of live deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are equipped with the latest A13 Bionic chip, making them the iPhone with the fastest GPU and CPU. The display of the new iPhone 11 Series ranges from 5.8 (iPhone 11 Pro) to 6.5 inches (iPhone 11 Pro Max). Its Super Retina XDR display, cutting edge camera technology, and considerably longer battery life are among the many upgrades from the iPhone XR and iPhone XS models. For more affordable iPhone options, users can choose from older models such as iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6.
When does Black Friday start and end this year? November 29th and December 2nd mark this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.
