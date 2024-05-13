Best Jewelry/Cigar Dragon Box of All-time Coming 2024 at a Price of US $1.8 Mil

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Anita Mai Tan is once again poised to captivate the world with her latest masterpiece, the Jewelry/Cigar Dragon Box, a labor of love that has consumed over two years and thousands of hours of dedication.

Within Anita Mai Cigar Dragon Box, a mesmerizing 2000-year-old White Jade dragon takes center stage, embraced by a bed adorned with 1188 diamonds. This ensemble comprises Yellow , Pink, and White Diamonds, summing up to 1368 carats. Each flawlessness diamond grade serves as an emblem of affluence and opulence, drawing inspiration from the rich Greek and Chinese traditions.The amalgamation of Pink for love, Yellow for joy, White for purity signifies an union of heritage and emotional resonance. A mesmerizing 2000-year-old White Jade dragon takes center stage, The Jade dragon, steeped in history & tradition, serves as timeless symbol of power and wisdom, transcending temporal boundaries. Its presence within the box not only imbues a sense of majesty but also fosters a connection to ancient civilizations, bridging the past with the present. Scheduled for release in 2024, coinciding with the Year of Wood Dragon, this exquisite Anita Mai TAN's creation promises to make waves in the market.

Scheduled for release in 2024, coinciding with the auspicious Year of the Wood Dragon, this exquisite creation promises to make waves in the market. What sets it apart is not just its beauty but also its noble purpose: a significant portion of the proceeds will be devoted to initiatives supporting underprivileged youth, providing them with educational opportunities and steering them away from the streets.

Anita Mai's meticulous attention to detail extends to every facet of the box. The choice of three diamond colors, each comprising 396 stones, signifies the essence of life, with numerical symbolism reinforcing themes of honor, prosperity, and eternity. In her vision, the blend of Pink for love, Yellow for happiness and energy, and White for purity reflects a harmonious fusion of cultural and emotional significance.

Beyond her artistic endeavors, Anita Mai Tan is a beacon of philanthropy and innovation. Alongside her husband and daughter, she champions environmental causes through her contributions to green technologies. Her commitment to social good is evident in her previous charitable works and ongoing efforts to empower disadvantaged youths.

Anita's approach to assisting her clients is truly exceptional. Through her craft, she creates "One of a Kind" jewelry pieces that are not just accessories but reflections of her clients' unique personalities. By infusing innovative designs and materials, especially tailored for bridal jewelry, Anita ensures that each piece is a manifestation of love, elegance, and abundance. In the realm of weddings, where sentiments run deep and traditions are cherished, bridal jewelry holds a significant place, serving as a timeless symbol of the bride's style, cultural background, and individuality..

Anita Mai Tan's legacy transcends her artistic brilliance, embodying a spirit of compassion and progress. As she continues to shape the world through her creations, her impact on both aesthetics and humanity remains indelible.

For more insights into Anita Mai Tan's remarkable journey, visit www.algems.com.

Contact Information

Anita Mai TAN

Algems.com

[email protected]

Lenard TAN

+971588890963

[email protected]

SOURCE Anita Mai Tan