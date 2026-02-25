Best Las Vegas Vacation Packages (2026): Westgate Resorts Named Top Value Stay for Entertainment Travelers by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expert Consumers has recognized Westgate Resorts for its top-rated Las Vegas vacation packages in 2026, citing the company's value-driven pricing, entertainment access, and range of on-site amenities.

Best Las Vegas Vacation Packages

Westgate Resorts - a hospitality company that operates resort properties and vacation ownership destinations across major leisure markets, including Las Vegas, Orlando, and Park City, offering accommodations that range from hotel-style rooms to spacious villa suites

The acknowledgment highlights Westgate Resorts' 4-day, 3-night Las Vegas vacation packages, with promotional packages starting from $99 and positioned as customizable getaways. According to Expert Consumers, the offering stands out in a market where rising travel demand and event-driven tourism continue to shape booking behavior in Las Vegas.

Value-Focused Packages in a Competitive Travel Market

Las Vegas remains one of the most visited entertainment destinations in the United States, fueled by major conventions, residencies, and large-scale sporting events. With hotel rates fluctuating based on seasonality and event schedules, bundled vacation packages have become an increasingly popular option for travelers seeking predictability in pricing.

Expert Consumers' analysis noted several factors contributing to Westgate Resorts' ranking:

Package pricing structured per stay rather than per person

Waived standard daily resort fees with preview packages

No obligation to purchase beyond the stay

Customizable options depending on travel preferences

The review emphasized that value was measured not only by headline pricing, but by what guests receive during their stay. Spacious accommodations, access to on-site entertainment, and transportation convenience were identified as meaningful differentiators.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino: In the Center of the Action

Located adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center and one block from the Las Vegas Strip, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino serves as the flagship property for Westgate Resorts in the city. The resort, formerly known as the Las Vegas Hilton, combines proximity to major attractions with expansive on-site amenities.

Expert Consumers pointed to the property's scale and entertainment infrastructure as key strengths. Notable features include:

The largest Race and Sports Book in Las Vegas

A full-service casino with slots and table games

with slots and table games More than a dozen dining venues, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining

Direct access to the Las Vegas Monorail for transportation along the Strip

Dining options at the resort include established venues such as Benihana, Fresco Italiano, and Edge Steakhouse, which have received high ratings on travel platforms. The property also hosts live entertainment, including residency performances and cabaret-style shows.

In addition to gaming and nightlife, the resort offers pools with cabanas, a fitness center, spa services, tennis courts, and a golf course. According to Expert Consumers, this breadth of amenities supports a wide range of traveler profiles, from convention attendees and couples to families seeking an activity-rich stay.

Family-friendly accommodations were also cited in the review. Many units feature spacious layouts and home-style comforts, including fully equipped kitchens in select configurations. The resort is pet-friendly, subject to policy guidelines.

Transportation access was highlighted as a practical advantage. In addition to the Monorail stop located on-site, the property connects to the Vegas Loop system, offering convenient routes to the Strip and surrounding areas.

Westgate Flamingo Bay Resort: A Residential-Style Retreat Minutes from the Strip

For travelers seeking a quieter environment while maintaining access to Las Vegas attractions, Westgate Flamingo Bay Resort provides an alternative setting approximately 2.5 to 3 miles from the Strip.

Expert Consumers noted that this property delivers a different vacation profile, with accommodations designed to mirror the comforts of a fully furnished home. The resort caters to families and extended-stay visitors who prioritize space and on-site recreation alongside entertainment access.

Amenities at Westgate Flamingo Bay Resort include:

Heated outdoor pool and hot tub

Fitness center

Basketball court and mini golf

Playground and game room

Complimentary self-parking

The resort also provides complimentary shuttle service to and from the Las Vegas Strip, allowing guests to access major attractions such as the Bellagio Fountains and Fremont Street while returning to a more residential atmosphere.

Pet-friendly policies and spacious layouts further support longer stays and multi-generational travel. According to Expert Consumers, this dual-property approach strengthens Westgate Resorts' overall package appeal by giving travelers a choice between a high-energy Strip-adjacent experience and a quieter retreat.

Broader Travel Trends Support Package Demand

The recognition from Expert Consumers reflects broader shifts in leisure travel. As travelers increasingly look for bundled experiences that combine accommodations, entertainment access, and predictable pricing, vacation packages have regained prominence.

Las Vegas continues to benefit from steady convention traffic and headline entertainment residencies. Properties that offer integrated amenities, transportation connectivity, and dining variety are positioned to capture demand from entertainment-focused travelers.

Expert Consumers concluded that Westgate Resorts' Las Vegas offerings balance affordability with access, particularly through package pricing structures that reduce uncertainty around additional fees. The combination of waived resort fees in select packages, centralized location options, and comprehensive on-site amenities contributed to the 2026 designation.

For entertainment travelers seeking structured value alongside proximity to gaming, dining, and live performances, Westgate Resorts' Las Vegas vacation packages were identified as a leading option in this year's evaluation.

For the full review, please visit the Expert Consumers website .

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com .

About ExpertConsumers.org: Expert Consumers delivers news and insights on consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

SOURCE ExpertConsumers.org