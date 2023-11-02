Best Law Firms Names Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger to 2024 Listing

News provided by

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

02 Nov, 2023, 09:41 ET

Firm honored for commercial litigation, mass tort, bankruptcy excellence

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP has earned top Houston metropolitan honors in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms for its commercial litigation work, earning additional recognition for bankruptcy and mass tort litigation/class action defense work.

Widely recognized among the top commercial litigation boutiques in the country, BOWS combines its breadth of legal expertise with dynamic courtroom strategy to secure favorable results in a wide variety of complex commercial litigation matters, including fiduciary duty, bet-the-company, bankruptcy, private equity, employment covenants and others.

Best Law Firms recognition is based on client and attorney feedback, practice-specific peer review and extensive Best Lawyers editorial evaluation. For more information on Best Law Firms, visit https://www.bestlawfirms.com/.

To be eligible for Best Law Firms consideration, a firm must have at least one lawyer selected to the annual Best Lawyers in America guide, which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the nation.

Earlier this year, name partners David Bissinger, Jason Williams and John Strasburger were honored among the nation's top commercial litigation attorneys in the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers. Mr. Strasburger earned additional recognition for bankruptcy litigation and mass tort/class action defense. Associates Erin Bullard and Ross Smith were selected to the companion Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch listing.

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger attorneys also have earned Texas Super Lawyers and Benchmark recognition, along with selection to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading Litigators in America, an elite legal guide honoring the "advisors you want to send into battle."

About Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger 
Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP is a Houston-based business trial and transaction firm focused on providing impactful, cost-effective solutions to complex disputes and transactions requiring careful attention, extensive experience and a high level of sophistication.     

Media Contact 
Rhonda Reddick
800-559-4534
[email protected]       

SOURCE Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger

Also from this source

Houston Attorney John Strasburger Selected as Benchmark Litigation Star

Texas trial attorney John Strasburger, name partner in the Houston-based law firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP, is recognized as a...

Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger Attorneys Among Leading Litigators in America

Four attorneys from the Houston-based trial firm Bissinger, Oshman, Williams & Strasburger LLP have been selected to the 2024 Lawdragon 500 Leading...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.