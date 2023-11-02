Best Law Firms ranks Keller/Anderle LLP "Tier 1"in Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property, Legal Malpractice - Plaintiffs, and White Collar Criminal Defense

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in five practice areas by Best Lawyers®' 2024 "Best Law Firms." The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

K/A received a "Tier 1" ranking for Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property Litigation, Legal Malpractice – Plaintiffs, and White Collar Criminal Defense. This ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to K/A's performance and reputation.

Keller/Anderle (K/A) is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions.

K/A has been recognized with state, national and international accolades usually reserved for much larger firms, including: CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year): Litigation (2012), White Collar Defense (2018), Municipal Law (2019); Chambers USA: Highly Regarded in General Commercial Litigation; Legal 500 – Dispute Resolution, Leading Trial Lawyers; The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals "Top Boutiques"; The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals "Top Plaintiff Settlements – 2019"; The Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals "Top Verdicts – 2018"; and CVN "The Most Impressive Defense Verdicts of 2018."

Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Chambers USA, recommended in General Commercial Litigation; Litigation Counsel of America; American College of Trial Lawyers; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 or #2 by Super Lawyers Southern California five consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; and The Legal 500.

