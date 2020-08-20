Best Lawyers 2021 Honors 14 Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Family Law Attorneys

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has 14 attorneys that have earned selection to the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America, a national peer review guide of top lawyers in the country.

The 2021 listing honors name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson for Family Law. In addition, Mr. Orsinger earned recognition for his Appellate work, and Mr. Anderson for his Family Law Arbitration practice.

Firm partners William M. Reppeto III, Brad M. LaMorgese, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, Lon M. Loveless, Paul Hewett, Holly Rampy Baird, and R. Porter Corrigan, as well as associate Ryan Kirkham and Of Counsel James M. Loveless have each been recognized for representing individuals in Family Law, with Mr. Corrigan and Mr. Kirkham earning placement on the list for the first time. In addition, Mr. LaMorgese earned honors for his Appellate practice, and Ms. Bennett received additional recognition for Family Law Mediation.

"We take pride in taking care of our clients and finding the best solutions for their cases," said Mr. LaMorgese. "We are grateful that our peers recognize us for our hard work and dedication to our practice."

The rigorous Best Lawyers selection process starts with peer evaluations from lawyers across the nation to create a pool of attorneys, followed by vetting by Best Lawyers researchers. The complete 2021 Best Lawyers in America edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is a nationally recognized firm with more Top 100 Super Lawyers in Texas than any other Family Law firm in the state. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP, is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists. To learn more about Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, visit http://www.ondafamilylaw.com .

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Related Links

http://www.ondafamilylaw.com

