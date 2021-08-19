Best Lawyers® 2022 Acclaims 13 Cunningham Bounds, LLC Attorneys

MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 13 Cunningham Bounds, LLC attorneys have been honored by Best Lawyers® in the 2022 edition of either The Best Lawyers in America© or Ones to Watch, two of whom have also been named Best Lawyers 2022 "Lawyer of the Year" awardees in Mobile, Alabama.

This is the second year in a row in which 13 Cunningham Bounds, LLC attorneys have earned a Best Lawyers accolade. Only a slim margin of attorneys is recognized by Best Lawyers; The Best Lawyers in America solely lists the top 6% of the country's private practice attorneys, for example. This goes to show how respected Cunningham Bounds, LLC has become for its work on behalf of those injured.

A rigorous peer review serves as the selection process for both The Best Lawyers in America and Ones to Watch. Nominees are evaluated on career history, expertise, and influence and must be reevaluated for each new edition.

Please note: Ones to Watch is reserved for early career attorneys. "Lawyer of the Year" awardees are chosen based on the selection process for The Best Lawyers in America, with only the very highest-scoring nominees earning this award.

The Cunningham Bounds, LLC attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 appeared as follows for the area of Mobile:

The firm's 2022 Ones to Watch honoree was Aaron N. Maples, who was recognized for his work in Mobile in the category of "Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs." He was previously recognized in the 2021 edition of Ones to Watch.

Next up are the firm's "Lawyer of the Year" awardees. Attorney David S. Cain, Jr. was named the Best Lawyers 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" awardee in Mobile. Likewise, Attorney Stephen C. Olen was awarded Best Lawyers 2022 Litigation - Bankruptcy "Lawyer of the Year" in the same location.

For more than 60 years, Cunningham Bounds, LLC has represented those injured by negligence. Its attorney team is known for expertly handling high-stakes, complex litigation. For further information, visit the firm at cunninghambounds.com. Or to learn more about Best Lawyers and its awards and honors, kindly go to bestlawyers.com.

