Best Lawyers® Acclaims 7 ECKO Attorneys in 2022 Edition

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The trial law firm of Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson has been acclaimed with the publication of The Best Lawyers in America© 2022 by Best Lawyers®, as well as the release of the 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch and "Lawyer of the Year" awards. A total of seven of the firm's Salt Lake City, Utah attorneys have been honored with one or more of these accolades.

Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson attorneys were listed as below in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 for their legal advocacy on behalf of Salt Lake City residents:

Further, Attorney Jacquelynn D. Carmichael was named the Best Lawyers 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" awardee for Salt Lake City. This award is only given to the Best Lawyers nominee who scored the highest for their legal practice area and geographic location during the selection process.

Best Lawyers' selection process is based entirely on peer review. Top-rated attorneys from every corner of the nation participate in the review, evaluating other attorneys within their areas of practice and location. The Best Lawyers team then gathers, collects, analyzes, and fact-checks the results of the peer review to determine who will be selected for its annual guide—each year, only the top 6% of all the private practice attorneys in the U.S. make the cut.

To recognize the success of skilled early career attorneys, Best Lawyers uses the same peer-review process to choose Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch awardees. Attorney Lena Daggs of Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson earned 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recognition for her work in Salt Lake City in the following categories:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Congratulations to the above seven attorneys on their Best Lawyers acclaim! They have each fought day in and day out to obtain the best possible results for Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson's clients. The firm's recoveries amount to over $400 million in compensation for those injured by negligence.

Eisenberg Cutt Kendell & Olson represents personal injury plaintiffs in Salt Lake City and across the state of Utah. To book a free consultation or learn more about the award-winning firm, please visit eckolaw.com. For more information about Best Lawyers, go to bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Eisenberg, Cutt, Kendell & Olson

Related Links

https://www.eckolaw.com

