Best Lawyers® Announces Historic 30th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® Recognitions

Aug. 17, 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected legal rankings company, is pleased to announce the release of the milestone 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America® legal awards. Determined through Best Lawyers' transparent Purely Peer Review® research process, these lawyer accolades, released on the heels of independently launching the redesigned Best Law Firms® rankings, recognize the top 5% of legal talent in private practice throughout the United States.

"This historic 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America is a testament to lawyers' and firms' appreciation of the Best Lawyers steadfast methodology and historical significance on the legal industry," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer. "Best Lawyers accolades are based purely on the review of other top lawyers practicing in the same metropolitan and practice areas. Those practicing against each other in mediation or arguing across the aisle in court are providing positive feedback on their peers' skillset, knowledge and professionalism. These awards are a genuine vote of confidence in their fellow lawyers."

Best Lawyers also announced the release of the fourth edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America awards. Using the same trusted methodology as traditional Best Lawyers accolades, the lawyers recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are earlier in their careers, typically only being in private practice for less than 10 years.

Best Lawyers believes the quality of their peer-review survey directly relates to the quality of voters, so only lawyers who were previously recognized by Best Lawyers were asked to review their constituents for the 2024 recognitions. While preparing for the 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America, more than 13.7 million votes were analyzed.

Also included in the 2024 edition are those recipients of the specialty "Lawyer of the Year" category. "Lawyer of the Year" honors are awarded annually to only one lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers, making it an exceptional distinction. In this latest edition, only 5,392 lawyers were bestowed the "Lawyer of the Year" distinction, representative of only 0.4% of those in private practice in America.   

Best Lawyers has played a pivotal role in aiding individuals seeking legal assistance by helping them pinpoint the most adept lawyers to represent their interests, even in remote jurisdictions or unfamiliar fields of law. When searching for a reputable and esteemed lawyer, a mark of recognition from Best Lawyers is a valued credential for clients regarding the esteem a lawyer has within their profession.

For more than four decades, Best Lawyers publications have earned the respect of the profession, the media and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals anywhere. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. Click here to nominate a lawyer you believe should be recognized in an upcoming edition. For media inquiries, please email [email protected]

