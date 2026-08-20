Best Lawyers® Announces Most Selective Edition of The Best Lawyers in America®

AUGUSTA, Ga., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers®, the most established global network of vetted legal professionals, announces the release of the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, recognizing more than 106,000 lawyers across the United States for professional excellence as determined by their peers.

The 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® released on Aug. 20.

Now in its 33rd year, The Best Lawyers in America® recognizes 81,620 lawyers across 151 practice areas and 203 metropolitan and geographic areas, representing the top 5% of practicing attorneys in the market. The seventh edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America® recognizes 25,052 early-career lawyers across 79 practice areas and 198 metropolitan and geographic regions, representing the top 2% of early-career attorneys in the U.S.

Distinction Built on Peer Review

The 2027 edition represents the highest level of selectivity in the award's history.

The Best Lawyers awards were informed by 3.8 million evaluations from more than 32,000 voting lawyers, contributing to over 30 million historical evaluations. Among this year's honorees, 4,915 lawyers received "Lawyer of the Year" recognition, awarded to the attorney with the strongest peer feedback within each practice area and metropolitan area.

"While this edition welcomed approximately 30% more first-time honorees, the overall number of recognized lawyers remained steady, speaking directly to the strength and selectivity of peer review," said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "This shift introduces new voices and talent and underscores the rigor of our annual research process. A Best Lawyers recognition is a distinct achievement within the legal profession."

For Ones to Watch, more than 1.3 million evaluations from over 16,000 voting lawyers informed the 2027 results, with a historical total of more than 6.7 million evaluations.

Legal Excellence Across Regions and Specialties

Awarded attorneys span legal markets across the country. Washington, D.C. leads with 4,119 recognized lawyers, followed by New York City with 3,834, Chicago with 2,731, Dallas/Fort Worth with 2,595 and Los Angeles with 2,483. The same metropolitan areas lead among Ones to Watch awards, with New York City leading the way for early-career honorees.

The results also illustrate the continued strength of several foundational areas of U.S. legal practice. Commercial Litigation remains the largest practice area in The Best Lawyers in America® awards, with 12,824 recognized lawyers, followed by Real Estate Law with 7,302; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs with 5,782; Corporate Law with 5,280; and Litigation – Labor and Employment with 5,264.

These five areas have remained the most represented across the past five editions. Commercial Litigation also remains the largest practice area among Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America® honorees.

"From the shift of mass arbitration in employment disputes to the rapid adoption of AI, companies are navigating an environment where new technologies and legal strategies are creating both opportunities and exposure," Greer said. "Commercial Litigation continues to lead our rankings as the risks facing businesses become more complex."

The 2027 edition also reveals emerging areas of legal specialties. Juvenile Practice recorded the largest percentage increase among smaller practice areas, followed by Artificial Intelligence Law, Energy Regulatory Law and Government Contracts. Privacy and Data Security Law also expanded, reflecting attention to issues around technology, cybersecurity and regulatory compliance.

Gender Representation Among Top Attorneys

Women continue to represent significant shares of honorees across several practice areas, with the highest concentrations remaining in family law-related specialties.

In The Best Lawyers in America®, women account for 71% of recognized lawyers in Collaborative Law: Family Law, and 61% in Family Law Mediation, while holding slight majorities in Family Law and Immigration Law.

Among Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America®, women represent 78% of lawyers recognized in Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation, 75% in Family Law, 71% in Immigration Law, 68% in Education Law and 65% in Health Care Law. The results suggest broader gender representation among lawyers earlier in their careers across a wider range of practice areas.

Explore The Best Lawyers in America® results by region and/or practice area.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers® is the most established global network of legal professionals, providing elite lawyers and law firms with tools to enhance visibility, credibility and client engagement. Built on a rigorous peer-review process, Best Lawyers delivers data-driven legal recognition while offering industry insights and tech-forward marketing solutions. Powering Best Law Firms®, we simplify the law firm selection process, fostering confidence between firms and clients.

Learn more at www.bestlawyers.com and www.bestlawfirms.com.

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SOURCE Best Lawyers