Best Lawyers® Releases the First Legal Search App on ChatGPT

AUGUSTA, Ga., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers®, the most established global network of vetted legal professionals, announces the launch of the first-of-its-kind legal search app on ChatGPT to provide users tailored, peer-reviewed results of top attorneys.

Users can now search for "Best Lawyers" in the ChatGPT app directory and connect the app to their account to find lawyers by practice area and location. By leveraging Best Lawyers' trusted, peer-reviewed data, the app provides a credible alternative to generic or unverified search results when selecting legal representation.

The Best Lawyers App is now live on ChatGPT.

"The legal industry is continuously evolving, and so is the way clients connect with attorneys. Launching our app directly within ChatGPT makes it easier than ever for people to search for credible, experienced counsel, right where they are already asking questions," said Best Lawyers CEO Phillip Greer.

Artificial Intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews have reshaped how users find legal assistance and overall search behavior. Best Lawyers has evolved alongside this shift by integrating its trusted rankings into the tools people increasingly rely on for information and decision-making.

The Best Lawyers app enables users to search for attorneys in a natural, conversational way. Users can prompt ChatGPT with requests such as, "Find me a [specialty] lawyer in [location]," to receive results powered directly by Best Lawyers' peer-reviewed rankings.

"Clients deserve more than generic search results when they are looking for trusted legal representation, and putting verified, peer-reviewed attorney recommendations within an AI tool millions of people use daily is a meaningful step forward," Greer said.

The app's development, alongside Best Lawyers' artificial intelligence tool SmithyAI, reflects the organization's continued investment in technology built for the demands of modern legal practice.

To explore the app, visit the ChatGPT app directory and search for "Best Lawyers" or visit ChatGPT - Best Lawyers.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers® is the most established global network of legal professionals, providing elite lawyers and law firms with tools to enhance visibility, credibility and client engagement. Built on a rigorous peer-review process, Best Lawyers delivers data-driven legal recognition while offering industry insights and tech-forward marketing solutions. Powering Best Law Firms®, we simplify the law firm selection process, fostering confidence between firms and clients.

Learn more at www.bestlawyers.com and www.bestlawfirms.com.

Media contact:

Alesia Bani

Communications Manger

Best Lawyers

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Lawyers