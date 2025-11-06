Best Lawyers® has designated Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C. as a Tier 1 firm in Georgia for Trusts & Estates Law in 2026

For the Fourteenth Consecutive Year, Alpharetta Estate Planning Firm Honored Among the Best in Their Field.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourteenth consecutive year, Morgan & DiSalvo, P.C. has earned a Tier 1 ranking in Trusts & Estates Law from Best Lawyers®, distinguishing the firm as a leading representative of the Greater Atlanta region.

"Earning this recognition for fourteen consecutive years reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence," said Richard M. Morgan, partner at Morgan & DiSalvo. "We take great pride in guiding our clients through life's most significant planning decisions with care and integrity."

Achieving a ranking in Best Law Firms signifies high-quality legal practice and a depth of legal proficiency. Recognized firms, categorized into three tiers, receive acclaim on both national and metropolitan levels, reflecting the extent of their practice and geographic reach. Receiving a tier designation represents an elite status, reflecting the integrity and reputation earned by law firms.

"Being named among the top law firms in our area is incredibly meaningful," said Loraine DiSalvo, partner at Morgan & DiSalvo. "We owe this honor to our clients, whose trust and feedback inspire us to provide the best guidance possible every day."

The 2026 listing is the sixteenth edition of "Best Law Firms."

About Morgan & DiSalvo

Morgan and DiSalvo, P.C. is led by attorneys Richard Morgan and Loraine DiSalvo. Their reputation for personal service and compassion, combined with their expertise in estate planning, tax law, probate, and estate and trust administration, has earned Morgan and DiSalvo the highest ratings from multiple attorney rating agencies, including the well-respected Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating every year since the firm's inception in 1995. Additionally, the firm is recognized by Best Law Firms as one of the few in Georgia to achieve its "Tier 1" Best Law Firms rating in Trust and Estate Law. The firm has also been honored by Super Lawyers and Five Star Professional for its outstanding legal service. For more information, visit www.morgandisalvo.com.

