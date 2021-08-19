Best Lawyers® Honors Thompson, Stanton for 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys Tyler S. Thompson and Jordan A. Stanton have been honored by Best Lawyers®, one of the oldest and most respected peer-review publications. This marks the second year in a row in which Best Lawyers has acclaimed two Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC attorneys.

Best Lawyers develops two annual guides:

The Best Lawyers in America© , which lists the United States' top 6% of private practice attorneys; and

, which lists top 6% of private practice attorneys; and Ones to Watch, which recognizes outstanding early career attorneys.

The selection process for both these guides comprises third-party nomination, a peer review in which tens of thousands of attorneys participate, and a background check by Best Lawyers. Selection to either of these guides is a great accomplishment, as it is regarded as a significant honor among legal professionals.

Best Lawyers named Attorney Thompson to The Best Lawyers in America 2022 for the areas of "Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs" and "Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs" in Louisville, Kentucky. He has been listed in the annual guide since 2007.

Attorney Thompson holds the title of senior partner at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC. In this position, he advocates for his clients from coast to coast in a variety of personal injury matters, recovering millions of dollars in compensation for them. He has even achieved some of Kentucky's largest verdicts. He is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, the International Academy of Trial Attorneys, and the American College of Trial Lawyers. Further, he has been listed by Super Lawyers®.

On the other hand, Attorney Stanton was recognized in 2022 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for "Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs" in Louisville. This is the second consecutive edition in which he has been recognized.

An associate at Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC, Attorney Stanton leverages his knowledge as a former defense attorney to better represent his clients. His legal skill has resulted in acclaim from Super Lawyers® and membership to The National Trial Lawyers: 40 under 40.

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC has a team of experienced Louisville trial lawyers who stand ready to guide plaintiffs through complex personal injury litigation. Since it opened its doors, it has won over $500 million for its clients. To read more about the award-winning firm, go to kytrial.com; for any inquiries about Best Lawyers, visit bestlawyers.com.

SOURCE Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd & Conway, PSC