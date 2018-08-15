Best Lawyers in America 2019 Recognizes 72 Waller Attorneys

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 72 attorneys from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2019. Waller attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers in 60 distinct practice areas with many attorneys recognized in multiple areas. Attorneys representing each of Waller's five offices in Austin, Birmingham, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville were among those honored. In addition, ten Waller attorneys were named "Lawyer of the Year" for specific practice areas in their respective cities:

· Larry B. Childs - Litigation - Banking and Finance (Birmingham)

· George W. Bishop III - Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions (Nashville)

· Chase Cole - Corporate Law (Nashville)

· James M. Doran, Jr. - Product Liability Litigation - Defendants (Nashville)

· Stanley E. Graham - Labor Law - Management (Nashville)

· Robb S. Harvey - Litigation - Intellectual Property (Nashville)

· Richard A. Johnson - Trusts and Estates (Nashville)

· E. Andrew Norwood - Technology Law (Nashville)

· Patsy Powers - Health Care Law (Nashville)

· I.C. "Jack" Waddey, Jr. - Patent Law (Nashville)

"Being recognized by our peers is always a great honor, said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. "The 2019 edition of Best Lawyers highlights both Waller's depth and our continuing commitment to client service."

Following is a complete list of the Waller attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2019.

Austin, TX

Fletcher H. Brown

‒ Health Care Law

Kevin W. Brown

‒ Commercial Litigation

Richard W. Harrison

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Litigation - Construction

‒ Litigation - Intellectual Property

‒ Litigation - Patent

Eric J. Taube

‒ Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

‒ Bet-the-Company Litigation

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Litigation - Banking and Finance

‒ Litigation - Bankruptcy

‒ Litigation - Real Estate

‒ Litigation - Securities

Birmingham, AL

William C. Athanas

‒ Criminal Defense: White Collar

Larry B. Childs

‒ Banking and Finance Law

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Litigation - Banking and Finance

‒ Litigation - Construction

‒ Litigation - Securities

Colin H. Luke

‒ Health Care Law

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Chattanooga, TN

Pat Murphy

‒ Banking and Finance Law

‒ Corporate Law

Roddy Bailey

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Memphis, TN

Al Bright, Jr.

‒ Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

Denise D. Burke

‒ Health Care Law

G. Robert Morris

‒ Corporate Law

Nashville, TN

Stephen C. Baker

‒ Real Estate Law

George W. Bishop III

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Health Care Law

‒ Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Robert E. Boston

‒ Bet-the-Company Litigation

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Employment Law - Management

‒ Labor Law - Management

‒ Litigation - Labor and Employment

James B. Bristol

‒ Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

‒ Employment Law - Management

‒ Litigation - ERISA

‒ Tax Law

Brian R. Browder

‒ Health Care Law

Alexander B. Buchanan

‒ Administrative / Regulatory Law

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Public Finance Law

Matthew R. Burnstein

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Jeffrey A. Calk

‒ Real Estate Law

Edward M. Callaway

‒ Environmental Law

Robert "Bo" R. Campbell , Jr.

‒ Banking and Finance Law

‒ Project Finance Law

‒ Real Estate Law

· William T. Cheek III

‒ Food and Beverage Law

‒ Nonprofit/Charities Law

John D. Claybrook

‒ Real Estate Law

Ryan Cochran

‒ Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Chase Cole

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Lew Conner

‒ Arbitration

‒ Bet-the-Company Litigation

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Family Law

‒ Family Law Mediation

‒ Litigation - Construction

‒ Mediation

Marcus M. Crider

‒ Employment Law - Management

‒ Labor Law - Management

‒ Litigation - Labor and Employment

Walter H. Crouch

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Litigation - Intellectual Property

Paul S. Davidson

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Litigation - Antitrust

‒ Litigation - Intellectual Property

‒ Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions

‒ Litigation - Securities

Ames Davis

‒ Commercial Litigation

James M. Doran, Jr.

‒ Bet-the-Company Litigation

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants

‒ Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Christopher S. Dunn

‒ Construction Law

‒ Litigation - Construction

Derek W. Edwards

‒ Commercial Litigation

Robert P. Felber, Jr.

‒ Franchise Law

‒ Trade Secrets Law

‒ Trademark Law

Carla F. Fenswick

‒ Health Care Law

Stanley E. Graham

‒ Employment Law - Management

‒ Labor Law - Management

‒ Litigation - Labor and Employment

J. Leigh Griffith

‒ Government Relations Practice

‒ Litigation and Controversy - Tax

‒ Tax Law

Robert L. Harris

‒ Banking and Finance Law

‒ Commercial Finance Law

Robb S. Harvey

‒ Advertising Law

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Copyright Law

‒ Entertainment Law - Music

‒ Entertainment Law - Theater

‒ First Amendment Law

‒ Franchise Law

‒ Litigation - First Amendment

‒ Litigation - Intellectual Property

‒ Litigation - Patent

‒ Media Law

‒ Privacy and Data Security Law

‒ Trade Secrets Law

‒ Trademark Law

Philip F. Head

‒ Real Estate Law

E. Brent Hill

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Health Care Law

Richard A. Johnson

‒ Tax Law

‒ Trusts and Estates

J. Steven Kirkham

‒ Real Estate Law

David E. Lemke

‒ Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Theodore W. Lenz

‒ Commercial Finance Law

‒ Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

Nora L. Liggett

‒ Health Care Law

Kim Harvey Looney

‒ Administrative / Regulatory Law

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Health Care Law

‒ Litigation - Health Care

Gerald F. Mace

‒ Banking and Finance Law

W. Kenneth Marlow

‒ Health Care Law

E. Marlee Mitchell

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

‒ Securities / Capital Markets Law

Donald R. Moody

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Andrew S. Naylor

‒ Employment Law - Management

‒ Labor Law - Management

‒ Litigation - Labor and Employment

James H. Nixon III

‒ Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

E. Andrew Norwood

‒ Copyright Law

‒ Information Technology Law

‒ Litigation - Intellectual Property

‒ Litigation - Patent

‒ Patent Law

‒ Technology Law

‒ Trade Secrets Law

‒ Trademark Law

W. Travis Parham

‒ Commercial Litigation

‒ Litigation - Banking and Finance

‒ Litigation - Real Estate

‒ Litigation - Securities

John Park

‒ Litigation - Labor and Employment

Michael R. Paslay

‒ Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

‒ Litigation - Bankruptcy

Thomas H. Peebles IV

‒ Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

MaryEllen S. Pickrell

‒ Corporate Law

Patsy Powers

‒ Health Care Law

G. Scott Rayson

‒ Corporate Law

‒ Health Care Law

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Colbey B. Reagan

‒ Health Care Law

L. Hunter Rost, Jr.

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Michael K. Stagg

‒ Environmental Law

J.D. Thomas

‒ Health Care Law

John C. Tishler

‒ Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

‒ Litigation - Bankruptcy

Charles A. Trost

‒ Tax Law

‒ Trust and Estates

Beth E. Vessel

‒ Mergers and Acquisitions Law

I.C. "Jack" Waddey, Jr.

‒ Patent Law

‒ Trademark Law

James M. Weaver

‒ Environmental Law

‒ Gaming Law

‒ Government Relations Practice

G. Michael Yopp

‒ Litigation and Controversy - Tax

‒ Tax Law

‒ Trusts and Estates

Media Contact:



Sarah Brawner



Phone: 615-610-0323



sarah.brawner@finnpartners.com

Related Links

Waller

Waller Law Blogs

SOURCE Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis