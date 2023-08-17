Best Lawyers in America 2024 Recognizes Pierce & O'Neill Partners

Jesse Pierce, Jack O'Neill earn repeat honors by prestigious legal guide

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Both name partners of litigation boutique Pierce & O'Neill, LLP, have earned placement on the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for excellence in four distinct practice areas.

Firm co-founder Jesse Pierce is honored for natural resources and oil and gas law as well as commercial litigation. Mr. Pierce specializes in cases dealing with complex energy and commercial issues. He is board certified in civil trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a commercial arbitrator for the American Arbitration Association and a Litigation Counsel of America Senior Fellow.

Jack O'Neill also earned recognition for oil and gas and commercial litigation and received additional honors for his distinguished appellate practice. Mr. O'Neill is known for his representation of Fortune 500 companies such as Exxon Mobil and McKesson. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and International Association of Defense Counsel.

"It feels great to be honored in this way," said Mr. O'Neill. "To be recognized by others in the profession who truly understand the work we do is unique. We are especially thankful to our clients who trust us with their cases."

Best Lawyers is the oldest peer review guide that highlights the leading attorneys in the nation across 150 practice areas. More than 13.7 million votes were analyzed for the 2024 edition.

These are the latest in a long list of industry honors for the courthouse veterans. Mr. Pierce recently earned repeat recognition by Chambers USA for his work in commercial litigation and received Band 1 rankings – the highest honor – for his oil and gas expertise. The firm was also recognized in the 2023 Chambers Regional Spotlight for dispute resolution.

Both name partners are repeat honorees of Texas Super Lawyers and were recognized in the 2023 edition of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Litigators in America. U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers have also placed Pierce & O'Neill, LLP, among the top-tier law firms in Houston and nationwide for 2023 in its Best Law Firms listing, noting the firm's expertise in natural resources law, oil and gas and commercial litigation.

About Pierce & O'Neill, LLP

Pierce & O'Neill, LLP, is a litigation boutique devoted to representing clients in significant litigation.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Woulfe

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Pierce & O'Neill