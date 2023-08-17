Best Lawyers® in America 2024 Selects Six Attorneys from Keller/Anderle LLP and Names Kay Anderle as "Lawyer of the Year" for Legal Malpractice Law

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle, a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm based in Southern California, is proud to announce that six of the firm's attorneys have been selected by Best Lawyers® 2024.

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, securities litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Kay Anderle for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Chase Scolnick for commercial litigation, qui tam law and white collar criminal defense; Reuben Camper Cahn for commercial litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Shaun A. Hoting for appellate practice and commercial litigation; and Joseph Meyers was recognized for "2024 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation.

In addition, Kay Anderle has been named 2024 Orange County "Lawyer of the Year" for Legal Malpractice Law-Plaintiffs. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

