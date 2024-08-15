Best Lawyers® in America 2025 Selects Seven Attorneys from Keller/Anderle LLP and Names Kay Anderle as "Lawyer of the Year" for Bet-the-Company Litigation

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle, a nationally-recognized boutique trial law firm based in Southern California, is proud to announce that seven of the firm's attorneys have been selected by Best Lawyers® 2025.

Attorneys and their areas of practice selected are: Jennifer Keller for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, securities litigation, white collar criminal defense, and professional malpractice-plaintiffs; Kay Anderle for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation, white collar criminal defense, and legal malpractice-plaintiffs; Chase Scolnick for commercial litigation, intellectual property litigation, qui tam law and white collar criminal defense; Reuben Camper Cahn for commercial litigation, legal malpractice-plaintiffs, and white collar criminal defense; Shaun A. Hoting for appellate practice and commercial litigation; Jeremy Stamelman for commercial litigation; and Justin Calderon was recognized for "2025 Ones to Watch" in commercial litigation.

In addition, Kay Anderle has been named 2025 Orange County "Lawyer of the Year" for Bet-the-Company Litigation. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as the "Lawyer of the Year."

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier trial firms in the United States, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar, real estate, antitrust, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, insurance recovery/bad faith, trusts and estates litigation, and partnership/shareholder disputes. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in verdicts and judgments for plaintiffs, and successfully defeated high stakes claims in the hundreds of millions. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company business cases is that both name partners are women and the firm is entirely women-owned.

