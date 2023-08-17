Best Lawyers in America Honors 15 from Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson

Family law attorneys honored for distinguished expertise

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Lawyers in America has recognized 15 attorneys of renowned family law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) on its 2024 list highlighting the country's leading attorneys.

The 2024 listing honors name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson for excellence in family law, with Mr. Orsinger earning additional honors for his appellate work.

This year's edition also recognizes partner Brad M. LaMorgese for his distinguished family law and appellate practices.

Additionally, ONDA partners Amber Liddell Alwais, Paul Hewitt, Holly Baird, R. Porter Corrigan, David Housel, David Findley and Paula Bennett have each earned repeat recognition for their representation of clients in family law matters, with additional honors for Ms. Bennett for her mediation practice. The 2024 edition marks Mr. Findley's introductory ranking.

"I am extremely proud of the results and dedication of our entire team," said Mr. Downing. "To have many of our lawyers listed among the nation's best is inspiring, and we look forward to continuing great work on behalf of our clients."

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch has also recognized Christopher Lambert, Jacob Jeffries and Melissa Cowle for their family law practices, with additional honors for Ms. Cowle for her work in arbitration and mediation. The Ones to Watch section recognizes those who exemplify outstanding professional excellence early in their careers.

Selection to Best Lawyers is based on exhaustive peer-review surveys in which leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the top lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas. More than 13.7 million votes were analyzed for the 2024 edition.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest family law firms. Each partner is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

