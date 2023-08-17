Best Lawyers in America Honors 15 from Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson

News provided by

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

17 Aug, 2023, 12:33 ET

Family law attorneys honored for distinguished expertise

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Lawyers in America has recognized 15 attorneys of renowned family law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) on its 2024 list highlighting the country's leading attorneys.

The 2024 listing honors name partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing and Jeff Anderson for excellence in family law, with Mr. Orsinger earning additional honors for his appellate work.

This year's edition also recognizes partner Brad M. LaMorgese for his distinguished family law and appellate practices.

Additionally, ONDA partners Amber Liddell Alwais, Paul Hewitt, Holly Baird, R. Porter Corrigan, David Housel, David Findley and Paula Bennett have each earned repeat recognition for their representation of clients in family law matters, with additional honors for Ms. Bennett for her mediation practice. The 2024 edition marks Mr. Findley's introductory ranking.

"I am extremely proud of the results and dedication of our entire team," said Mr. Downing. "To have many of our lawyers listed among the nation's best is inspiring, and we look forward to continuing great work on behalf of our clients."

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch has also recognized Christopher Lambert, Jacob Jeffries and Melissa Cowle for their family law practices, with additional honors for Ms. Cowle for her work in arbitration and mediation. The Ones to Watch section recognizes those who exemplify outstanding professional excellence early in their careers.  

Selection to Best Lawyers is based on exhaustive peer-review surveys in which leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America recognizes the top lawyers in the nation across 150 practice areas. More than 13.7 million votes were analyzed for the 2024 edition.

About ONDA

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for more than 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest family law firms. Each partner is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, and each is a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

Media Contact:  
Alyssa Woulfe
800-559-4534
[email protected]

SOURCE Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP

Also from this source

D Magazine Honors Four from Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson

Texas Rising Stars Honors Five from Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.