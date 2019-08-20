Best Lawyers in America Honors Four from The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four trial lawyers from The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have earned selection to the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, including firm founder Frank Branson who is among a select group of Texas trial lawyers to be recognized by the publication every year since 1987.

Mr. Branson is recognized in five practice areas: Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation, Medical Malpractice, Commercial Litigation, Product Liability Litigation, and Professional Malpractice Litigation. Also honored for their Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation work are Debbie Dudley Branson, Thomas J. Farmer and Kern A. Lewis. Ms. Branson and Mr. Farmer are also honored for their work in Commercial Litigation.

The publication recognizes the top 4 percent of practicing attorneys in the nation and is based on nominations and extensive research.

Mr. Branson and the trial team at The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson have earned a reputation for exceptional work and record verdicts and settlements on behalf of individuals seriously injured by defective products and negligent practices, including transportation injuries, oilfield accidents and pipeline explosions, as well as business disputes.

The firm recently earned several record outcomes, including a $242 million product liability jury verdict against Toyota; a $10.9 million verdict against Choctaw Casino for the multi-fatality crash of a charter bus; and multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in all types of transportation crashes. The firm's work has earned top verdicts recognition multiple times by VerdictSearch and the National Law Journal – four alone in the last six years, including a 2019 Trial Team of the Year award.

This is just the latest honor for Mr. Branson, who received a 2020 Elite Trial Lawyers award earlier this year and has been recognized in Texas Lawbook's inaugural "Lions of the Bar" series, D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, and DCEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders." He has repeatedly been honored among the Top 10 lawyers in the state by Texas Super Lawyers.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm visit http://www.flbranson.com.

