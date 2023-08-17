Best Lawyers in America Honors Martin Walker Attorneys Among Top Legal Professionals for 2024

All three partners earn repeat recognition from national legal guide

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America names all three Martin Walker PC trial attorneys, Reid Martin, Jack Walker and Marisa Allen, to its nationally regarded list.

For the fifth consecutive year, Best Lawyers honors both Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker for their work with plaintiffs in medical malpractice and other personal injury cases. Both attorneys are board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Ms. Allen is board certified in civil appellate law.

"It is an honor to receive these awards," said Mr. Martin. "We are proud of our work for our clients, and we especially appreciate that our peers recognize it, too."

Along with the firm's name partners, Best Lawyers lists Ms. Allen for the third consecutive year based on her work in personal injury litigation and her appellate practice.

"I'm thrilled to be featured again by Best Lawyers," said Ms. Allen. "I appreciate the trust our clients give us and the peers who acknowledge our work."

Regularly awarded for legal excellence, Martin Walker is listed on the U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms for 2023. The firm's partners are also repeat honorees of Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers.

And the firm's courtroom success continues. Mr. Walker and Ms. Allen recently secured a $4.3 million jury verdict against Walmart on behalf of a client who suffered a traumatic brain injury and shattered ankle when he was struck by a fleeing shoplifter's truck.

Now in its 30th year, The Best Lawyers in America compiles awards based on exhaustive confidential surveys from fellow Best Lawyers across 150 practice areas. This year, the staff received more than 13.7 million votes.

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death and product liability.

