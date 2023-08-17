Best Lawyers in America Honors Three Aldous\Walker Attorneys in 2024 Edition of Legal Guide

News provided by

Aldous Walker LLP

17 Aug, 2023, 10:29 ET

Firm founder Charla Aldous named 'Lawyer of the Year' for Medical Malpractice Law in Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Lawyers in America has named three attorneys from Aldous\Walker LLP, including name partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker, among the top legal professionals in the nation.

Additionally, the universally recognized legal guide selected firm founder Ms. Aldous as "Lawyer of the Year" for plaintiff medical malpractice litigation for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, an honor awarded to one attorney of exceptional distinction.

Mr. Walker, who has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts for his clients, was named to Best Lawyers for his work representing plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. This is the eighth consecutive year Mr. Walker has appeared on the list.

Caleb Miller, who was recently named to Lawdragon's 500 X—The Next Generation list, was also recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in personal injury litigation. 

"I want to thank my peers for honoring me in this way, especially as Lawyer of the Year," said Ms. Aldous. "These honors from lawyers who know us mean a great deal, but the most important part of this recognition is that it means we have done excellent work for our clients."

Best Lawyers has recognized Ms. Aldous and her work since 2003. She serves on the Best Lawyers advisory board, which includes leaders from the world's most preeminent law firms and Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies.

Best Lawyers' editorial staff rigorously vets honorees for the peer-reviewed legal guide.  In this 30th edition, Best Lawyers analyzed 13.7 million votes to compile its list.

"We truly appreciate this honor by Best Lawyers and our peers," said Mr. Walker. "It's really nice to know that while you're working hard for your clients, others in the profession take note of that."

The Best Lawyers honors are just the latest for Aldous\Walker. Texas Lawyer magazine included the firm's $21 million verdict from last fall on this year's list of top verdicts and noted it was the largest medical malpractice win in the state for 2022. In addition, American Lawyer Media and Law.com named Ms. Aldous to its list of Elite Women of the Plaintiffs Bar.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

Media Contact:
BeLynn Hollers
800.559.4534
[email protected] 

SOURCE Aldous Walker LLP

Also from this source

Aldous\Walker's Caleb Miller Named to Lawdragon's List of Top Young Lawyers

Aldous\Walker Trial Win Named Top Medical Malpractice Verdict in Texas for 2022

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.