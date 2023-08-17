Best Lawyers in America Honors Three Aldous\Walker Attorneys in 2024 Edition of Legal Guide

Firm founder Charla Aldous named 'Lawyer of the Year' for Medical Malpractice Law in Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Lawyers in America has named three attorneys from Aldous\Walker LLP, including name partners Charla Aldous and Brent Walker, among the top legal professionals in the nation.

Additionally, the universally recognized legal guide selected firm founder Ms. Aldous as "Lawyer of the Year" for plaintiff medical malpractice litigation for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, an honor awarded to one attorney of exceptional distinction.

Mr. Walker, who has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts for his clients, was named to Best Lawyers for his work representing plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. This is the eighth consecutive year Mr. Walker has appeared on the list.

Caleb Miller, who was recently named to Lawdragon's 500 X—The Next Generation list, was also recognized by Best Lawyers for his work in personal injury litigation.

"I want to thank my peers for honoring me in this way, especially as Lawyer of the Year," said Ms. Aldous. "These honors from lawyers who know us mean a great deal, but the most important part of this recognition is that it means we have done excellent work for our clients."

Best Lawyers has recognized Ms. Aldous and her work since 2003. She serves on the Best Lawyers advisory board, which includes leaders from the world's most preeminent law firms and Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies.

Best Lawyers' editorial staff rigorously vets honorees for the peer-reviewed legal guide. In this 30th edition, Best Lawyers analyzed 13.7 million votes to compile its list.

"We truly appreciate this honor by Best Lawyers and our peers," said Mr. Walker. "It's really nice to know that while you're working hard for your clients, others in the profession take note of that."

The Best Lawyers honors are just the latest for Aldous\Walker. Texas Lawyer magazine included the firm's $21 million verdict from last fall on this year's list of top verdicts and noted it was the largest medical malpractice win in the state for 2022. In addition, American Lawyer Media and Law.com named Ms. Aldous to its list of Elite Women of the Plaintiffs Bar.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation, personal injury, medical malpractice, products liability and wrongful death cases. Learn more about the firm at www.aldouslaw.com

