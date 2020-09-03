Best Lawyers in America Honors Three from The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson is proud to announce that firm founder Frank L. Branson and veteran trial lawyers Debbie Dudley Branson and Kern Lewis have earned repeat honors from The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected peer-review guide to attorneys in the U.S.

For the 2021 Best Lawyers edition, Mr. Branson is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in a variety of categories including personal injury, product liability, commercial disputes, professional malpractice and medical malpractice. The 2021 edition marks the 35th consecutive year that Mr. Branson has earned Best Lawyers recognition. During that time, he has twice earned "Attorney of the Year" honors.

Ms. Branson and Mr. Lewis received 2021 Best Lawyers in America honors for their work for plaintiffs in personal injury litigation, while Ms. Branson earned additional honors for commercial litigation. Ms. Branson has been recognized by Best Lawyers since 2012, while Mr. Lewis has received recognition annually since 2019.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson has developed a reputation for aggressive and effective representation of individuals who have been injured by dangerous products and in truck crashes, oilfield accidents, dangerous worksites and pipeline explosions, as well as complex business disputes. This year, two record verdicts earned by Mr. Branson and the trial lawyers at The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson were inducted into the VerdictSearch Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame – a $242 million product liability verdict against Toyota in 2018 and a $43 million business litigation verdict in 2015. The rare accomplishment of having two verdicts inducted in the Hall of Fame underscores the Dallas firm's reputation for taking challenging cases to trial and prevailing.

The rigorous Best Lawyers selection process starts with peer evaluations from lawyers across the nation to create a pool of attorneys, followed by vetting by Best Lawyers researchers. The complete 2021 Best Lawyers in America edition is available online at http://bestlawyers.com .

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, commercial air crashes, professional negligence, and business torts. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

