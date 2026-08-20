Best Lawyers in America Names 45 Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer Attorneys to its 2027 Lists, Including Six "Lawyer of the Year" Honors
News provided byWilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.
Aug 20, 2026, 11:20 ET
WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is pleased to announce that 45 attorneys have been recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, including six attorneys named "Lawyer of the Year" in their respective practice areas. This distinction is awarded to attorneys who receive the highest overall peer feedback in their field. In addition, three Wilentz attorneys were selected for the 2027 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® list.
Attorneys Named 2027 "Lawyer of the Year"
- Robert Beckelman – Real Estate Law
- Peter A. Greenbaum – Corporate Law
- Peter R. Herman – Banking and Finance Law
- Donna M. Jennings – Land Use and Zoning Law
- Everett M. Johnson – Public Finance Law
- Stephen J. Oppenheim – Litigation (Trusts and Estates)
Attorneys Named to The Best Lawyers in America® 2027 List
- John Anzalone – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs)
- Tracy Armstrong – Litigation (Labor and Employment)
- Anne S. Babineau – Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
- Robert Beckelman – Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
- Kevin M. Berry – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions (Plaintiffs), Product Liability Litigation (Plaintiffs)
- Angelo J. Cifaldi – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions (Plaintiffs)
- Stuart T. Cox, Jr. – Litigation (Trusts and Estates), Trusts and Estates
- Andrew J. DeMaio – Litigation (Trusts and Estates), Trusts and Estates
- Kelly A. Erhardt-Wojie – Real Estate Law
- Darren M. Gelber – Civil Rights Law, Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Stephanie D. Gironda – Employment Law (Individuals), Litigation (Labor and Employment)
- David S. Gordon – Litigation (Real Estate), Real Estate Law
- Peter A. Greenbaum – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Health Care Law
- Brett R. Harris - Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Law, Information Technology Law, Litigation (Intellectual Property), Nonprofit / Charities Law, Technology Law
- Peter R. Herman – Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law
- James A. Hicks – Workers' Compensation Law (Claimants)
- John A. Hoffman – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Energy Law
- John E. Hogan – Criminal Defense: General Practice, DUI / DWI Defense
- Christopher D. Hopkins – Real Estate Law
- Lawrence F. Jacobs – Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation (Environmental), Real Estate Law
- Donna M. Jennings – Land Use and Zoning Law
- Everett M. Johnson – Public Finance Law
- John T. Kelly – Public Finance Law
- Lynne M. Kizis – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions (Plaintiffs), Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs), Product Liability Litigation (Plaintiffs)
- Daniel J. Kluska – Construction Law, Litigation (Construction)
- Edward T. Kole – Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Litigation (Construction)
- Jason J. Krisza – Health Care Law
- Todd E. Lehder – Land Use and Zoning Law, Real Estate Law
- Grace D. Mack – Health Care Law
- Vincent P. Maltese – Banking and Finance Law, Real Estate Law
- Brian J. Molloy – Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Ethics and Professional Responsibility Law, Legal Malpractice Law (Defendants)
- Stephen J. Oppenheim – Litigation (Trusts and Estates), Trusts and Estates
- Jennifer E. Presti – Family Law, Family Law Arbitration, Family Law Mediation
- Randall J. Richards – Personal Injury Litigation (Plaintiffs)
- Michael F. Schaff – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Charles A. Solimine – Public Finance Law
- David H. Stein – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation (Bankruptcy)
- Roy H. Tanzman – Real Estate Law
- Philip A. Tortoreti – Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions (Plaintiffs), Product Liability Litigation (Plaintiffs)
- James E. Trabilsy – Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, DUI / DWI Defense
- Steven J. Tripp – Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation (Land Use and Zoning), Real Estate Law
- David M. Wildstein – Family Law, Family Law Mediation
Attorneys Named to the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® 2027 List
- Meghan Chrisner-Keefe – Litigation (Labor and Employment)
- Kseniya Lezhnev – Mass Tort / Class Actions (Plaintiffs)
- Liesel Pajarillo – Public Finance Law
The selection of lawyers for inclusion in both The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch are based on a comprehensive nomination process and peer-review survey in which lawyers cast their votes on the legal abilities of other lawyers in their practice area and geographical location. Access the selection methodology for Best Lawyers and the selection methodology for Ones to Watch.
The Best Lawyers in America is published by Best Lawyers. The aforementioned organization is a private peer review organization, not court specific public certification vehicle. No aspect of this advertisement has been submitted to or approved by the Supreme Court of New Jersey.
Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. is one of the largest and most enduring law firms in New Jersey, offering legal services to corporate, individual, and governmental clients across a broad range of practice areas. Since its founding in 1919, the firm has been involved in landmark cases, significant regulatory matters, and high-profile transactions. Wilentz is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey, with offices in Perth Amboy, Red Bank, New York City, and Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.wilentz.com.
Media Contact:
Lisa McDonald
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SOURCE Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A.
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