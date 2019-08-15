Best Lawyers in America Recognizes Attorney Dennis M. Donnelly in 2020 Awards List

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior partner of The Donnelly Law Firm Dennis M. Donnelly was chosen for The Best Lawyers in America 2020 list!

Attorney Donnelly was recognized in the 26th edition of The Best Lawyers in America as a testament to his work in the legal areas of personal injury litigation, medical malpractice law, and product liability litigation. He has represented injury victims for over 35 years, and is a 2012, 2014, and 2016 recipient of the Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" distinction.

The Best Lawyers in America is a list of the top attorneys in the nation that has been published by the Best Lawyers organization every year since 1983. Released in print and online, the list includes the names of the top 5% of attorneys around the country, with divisions for specific cities, states, and areas of practice. The Best Lawyers in America selection is a completely peer-review-based system that relies on the expertise of others in the legal field to choose the attorneys who are most suited for the awards. Best Lawyers does their own analysis of the peer input and each candidate's eligibility before making their final selections. In addition to the master list, Best Lawyers also chooses several "Lawyer of the Year" and "Law Firm of the Year" recipients to exemplify the best legal professionals in a chosen location and practice area.

The Donnelly Law Firm is a personal injury firm which represents the people of Summit, NJ, and surrounding areas. Alongside Attorney Donnelly, the firm's legal team includes Partner Abraham N. Milgraum and Associate Attorney Montana Horowitz. In addition to handling medical malpractice and product liability cases, The Donnelly Law Firm represents clients in cases of wrongful death, auto and pedestrian accidents, birth injuries, catastrophic injuries, premises liability, and more.

For more information about The Donnelly Law Firm, visit www.njciviljustice.com or schedule a free consultation via phone at (800) 398-1866.

