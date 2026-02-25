Best Lawyers launches an affinity partner program to support recognized attorneys and law firms

AUGUSTA, Ga., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers, the most established global network of vetted legal professionals, has launched an affinity partner program to provide exclusive benefits and resources to attorneys and law firms recognized by the organization.

The Best Lawyers Affinity Partner Program connects honorees with selected service providers offering tailored solutions across areas including marketing, technology, continuing legal education and litigation support.

Best Lawyers Member Benefits Program launches in the United States.

"Recognition by peers is a significant milestone in an attorney's career," said Phillip Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. "This program allows us to extend that value by connecting our honorees with trusted partners who support the operational and business needs of modern law practices."

Recognized attorneys and firms will receive access to exclusive offers and preferred rates from participating partners.

The program launches with eight inaugural partners.

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing: public relations and marketing services for law firms

CosmoLex: legal practice management and billing software

Good2bSocial: digital marketing and social media agency serving legal professionals

Practising Law Institute: continuing legal education provider

Proceed: client engagement and intake technology company

RebuttalPR: public relations and reputation management firm

RizeUp Media: media visibility and publicity services for attorneys

U.S. Legal Support: court reporting and litigation support services

The affinity partner program is available to Best Lawyers honorees in the United States with plans to expand partners and offerings.

More information is available at www.bestlawyers.com/affinity-program.

About Best Lawyers

Best Lawyers® is the most established global network of legal professionals, providing elite lawyers and law firms with tools to enhance visibility, credibility and client engagement. Built on a rigorous peer-review process, Best Lawyers delivers data-driven legal recognition while offering industry insights and tech-forward marketing solutions. Powering Best Law Firms®, we simplify the law firm selection process, fostering confidence between firms and clients.

Learn more at www.bestlawyers.com and www.bestlawfirms.com.

Media contact:

Alesia Bani

Communications Manger

Best Lawyers

[email protected]

SOURCE Best Lawyers