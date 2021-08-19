Best Lawyers® Lists Attorney Silberberg for 32nd Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America© has been published, and Attorney Marshall Silberberg, founding partner of the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg, has been honored with a 32nd consecutive year of acclaim in the globally recognized guide by Best Lawyers® and U.S. News & World Report.

In The Best Lawyers in America 2021, Attorney Silberberg was listed for the following legal practice areas:

Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

The curation of The Best Lawyers in America comprises a rigorous selection process based on peer review, as Best Lawyers strives to create a vetted, unbiased guide. Thus, every single candidate for the guide must undergo the selection process, no matter how many times they have been listed previously. All candidates must also be nominated by a third party for consideration.

According to Best Lawyers, "Our methodology is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area."

Each year, no more than 6% of all private practice attorneys in the nation pass final selection and are recognized in the published register. It is, therefore, a great privilege to be celebrating 32 years of The Best Lawyers in America listings, as Attorney Silberberg has the honor of doing.

Since the establishment of the Law Office of Marshall Silberberg 15 years ago, Attorney Silberberg has tried over 200 medical malpractice cases on behalf of injured Orange County residents. Under his leadership, the firm has recovered over $500 million in compensation for the plaintiffs of personal injury cases.

If you are seeking legal representation in a case concerning medical negligence, catastrophic injury, child injury, birth injury, car accidents, or elder abuse, among others, Attorney Silberberg and his team of attorneys will fight tooth and nail to maximize your recovery. Visit the firm online at silberberglaw.com today. To learn more about The Best Lawyers in America, visit bestlawyers.com/america.

SOURCE Law Office of Marshall Silberberg

