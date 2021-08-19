Best Lawyers® Names 8 Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen Partners to 2022 Edition

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The attorney team at Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen, a nationally renowned South Florida trial law firm, is celebrating yet another year of Best Lawyers® acclaim: Seven firm partners were chosen for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2022, one of whom was given a "Lawyer of the Year" award, and one firm partner was named a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recipient.

The seven Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen attorneys listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2022 appeared as follows:

Further, Attorney Cohen was named a Best Lawyers 2022 Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs "Lawyer of the Year" awardee for the area of Fort Lauderdale. This is one of the most significant Best Lawyers honors an attorney can receive, as it denotes that they scored the highest in their practice area and location during the peer review.

In addition, Attorney William Mulligan of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen was named a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch recipient in the category of "Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs" in Coral Gables. Ones to Watch awards are reserved to recognize early career attorneys; recipients must, however, pass the same selection process as listees in The Best Lawyers in America.

Best Lawyers makes all its selections based on a meticulous peer-review process. After being nominated by a third party, nominees are rigorously reviewed by their peers in terms of their career history and demonstrated legal skills. For accuracy, all listees must go through this peer review each year—no matter how many times they have earned listings before. It is a great honor to have 8 Best Lawyers-acclaimed attorneys at a single firm, particularly one comprising a dozen attorneys like Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen.

With millions recovered, Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has garnered a national reputation for taking on complex cases others turn away, such as those involving severe birth injuries, bridge collapses, aviation accidents, traffic collisions, stem cell therapy malpractice, toxic exposure, and more. If you were injured in South Florida, find out more about how Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen can help you by going to grossmanroth.com. Information about Best Lawyers can be found at bestlawyers.com.

