Best Life Brands Appoints Industry Veteran Keith Kuhn as Brand President of CarePatrol

Founding partner returns to the leading senior care advisory organization

TROY, Mich., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life Brands, LLC ("Best Life Brands") , a franchised organization with a portfolio of five brands dedicated to senior care, is pleased to announce the appointment of Keith Kuhn as Brand President of CarePatrol . As part of this leadership transition, former Brand President and CarePatrol Co-Founder Becky Bongiovanni will assume an advisory role, remaining actively involved with the brand.

Kuhn's journey with CarePatrol began at its inception when he partnered with fellow Master of Social Work professional and Co-Founder, Chuck Bongiovanni, to establish Preferred Assistance Inc. in the 1990s, which would later evolve into CarePatrol Franchise Systems. He departed from Preferred Assistance in 2000 to pursue a Master's in Business Administration from Arizona State University, and went on to build a career spanning more than 35 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry. As a longtime senior care advisor and advocate, Kuhn is proud to return to the network and embrace his new role.

"CarePatrol truly embodies what is most important to me: the opportunity to make a real, lasting difference in the lives of families and aging adults," said Kuhn. "With CarePatrol's proven model, dedicated teams, and strong foundation, we are positioned to grow, lead, innovate, and help even more families in the years to come. I am eager to collaborate with our franchisees and team members to further CarePatrol's mission and vision."

After a combined 17 years of service with CarePatrol, including roles as Co-Founder, Brand President, and Vice President of Franchise Development and Training, Becky Bongiovanni will continue to support the brand in an advisory capacity.

"Leading CarePatrol has been one of the greatest privileges of my life and each of our franchisees have shaped who I am as a leader and as a person," said Bongiovanni. "While my title may be changing, my heart and my commitment remain exactly the same. I'll continue to be here supporting our mission, cheering on our franchisees, and helping ensure that the brand we built together will continue to thrive."

"Becky's vision and leadership built something that's not just a business, but a mission — one that's improved lives for decades, and we're so grateful that she will continue to be part of this journey as Founder," said J.J. Sorrenti, CEO of Best Life Brands. "As we transition to Keith as Brand President, it's clear already that the future of CarePatrol is in strong, capable hands with his tremendous experience and deep respect for the mission."

To learn more about Best Life Brands, visit bestlifebrands.com .

To learn more about CarePatrol, visit carepatrol.com .

About Best Life Brands, LLC

Based in Troy, Mich., Best Life Brands, LLC is a holding company that includes ComForCare and At Your Side , premier franchised providers of home care; CarePatrol , the nation's largest franchised senior care solutions organization; Blue Moon Estate Sales , the leading estate sale franchise in the U.S., Boost Home Healthcare , dedicated to providing superior in-home nursing, therapy, and home care services, and Next Day Access , a provider of residential and commercial home access solutions in the U.S. and Canada, which together include more than 900 franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a private equity investment from The Riverside Company, Best Life Brands is a platform of award-winning complementary businesses that serve people along the continuum of care.

About CarePatrol

CarePatrol is the nation's largest senior care solutions franchise in the United States. With more than 230 territories sold across 41 states and Canada, local senior advisors provide a no-cost service in helping families find quality, top-rated assisted living, independent living, memory care, nursing homes and in-home care. Founded in 1993, CarePatrol began franchising in 2009 and is now part of the Best Life Brands family, with private equity backing by The Riverside Company. CarePatrol is proud to have earned the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 14 years in a row, including its induction into the Hall of Fame in 2024, and has earned placement on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list. For more information, visit www.CarePatrol.com/franchising .

