Best Life Reveals "The Best City in Every State for Empty Nesters"

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Life, the web's premier healthy living brand, has just released its first-ever report of "The Best City in Every State for Empty Nesters," revealing the top locales across America for parents who are looking to downsize their lives after their children leave the home.

For the report, Best Life drew on a vast wealth of available data, sourced from the U.S. Census, the technology firm Niche, the tax compliance experts at Avalara, official U.S. climate data, and even Google Maps. Determining factors include:

The percentage of the population between the ages of 45 and 64

Housing costs

The number of cultural institutions

The number of restaurants

The crime rate

The local tax rate

The distance from the nearest major airport

Average annual precipitation

Notable winners include Norwalk, Connecticut, with its low taxes, charming downtown, bustling marina, and proximity to New York City; Boise, Idaho, with its lively restaurant scene and closeness to prime vacation spots such as Coeur d'Alene; and Cary, North Carolina, where the crime rate is practically nonexistent, the housing costs are low, and the drive to the nearest major urban cultural center is sublimely short.

To see what city is crowned "The Best City for Empty Nesters" in your state, read the full report here:

https://bestlifeonline.com/empty-nester-cities/

