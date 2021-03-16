Best Love Readings Online: 6 Places to Get a Free Love Tarot Reading

CHARLESTON, N.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychicinsights.org announces the release of the review, "3 Best love readings online."

Many people wonder if unconditional love is within reach or if their significant other is hiding something. Will a new relationship have a happy ending?

Love readings may be able to offer guidance to those people through tarot cards. These cards are a versatile tool that may help answer persistent questions about love and relationships. This article aims to provide anyone seeking accurate predictions with the best love readings online, (including where to get one free tarot draw).

How the best love readings were evaluated:

Expert consultation - Psychicinsights.org consulted with experts in the industry to determine what's essential when scoping out the best love readings available. User experience - Conversing with real individuals online who use love reading sites to find out what they like and don't like.

What is a tarot love reading and how can it help?

A love tarot reading uses 72 tarot cards to foresee the future. Clairvoyants or psychics have been using these cards for over 500 years to reveal eerily accurate predictions about love and life. So, for anyone who is uncertain about any aspect of life, a tarot reading can offer insight and guidance in the following ways:

Finding love

Usually, people seek answers to questions such as when and where they will magically find true love. Love readings could be the key to unlocking the mystery of where a soulmate is hiding. Besides, it offers enlightenment of what to look for in a partner.

Tarot reading can also reveal why successful relationships have eluded someone in the past, while leaving them with a whole new perspective about romantic life.

Love compatibility

Is she or he the one? Will the passion last or will it result in indifference? A love reading can answer these queries. But, tarot love reading goes beyond horoscope analysis by offering a wealth of information about how a relationship can pan out with a current or potential mate.

Cheating and infidelity issues

One of the most heart-wrenching feelings a person can have is not knowing whether a partner is true. It brings a lack of confidence, poor judgment and creates an absence of trust. Fortunately, tarot readings can help uncover the truth.

Several cards have been used to draw hints that a partner has gone or is going astray. The tarot reader might offer other information that could confirm or deny any doubts.

Relationship problems

Many people are in "complicated relationships." They do not know where these relationships stand and might be experiencing feelings of tension, hurt, or confusion. Online tarot love readings can offer the much-needed acumens to get partners on the same love page.

The top 3 sites to get a love tarot reading online

Online cards can be the best way to get a love tarot reading, but it is crucial to choose wisely. People should look for authentic companies with a network of proven tarot readers for an ideal experience. To help narrow down the search, here are the top three tried and tested online tarot providers:

1. Psychic Source - Best overall

Psychic Source has been in business since 1989, making it one of the oldest and most respected sites in tarot love readings. With excellent customer care available 24/7, it is best known for love prediction and expert relationship advice.

Psychic Source offers the first three minutes for free and a 75 percent discount for any additional minutes. The accurate insight and guidance to all love and life questions has attracted thousands of satisfied and loyal customers.

Phone, chat, and video readings are available. Users who need to make a quick decision can choose the phone reading option. Chat readings are ideal for anyone who wants time to digest the text with more privacy. Video readings offer the closest thing to a face-to-face encounter.

Psychic Source Benefits:

The site has over 200 readers specialized in tarot readings.

Users can view the readers' bios and reviews from other customers.

Each reader is tested rigorously for authenticity.

New customers receive 3 minutes free and 75 percent off.

and 75 percent off. Each session has a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. If a client is unhappy with the reading experience, the site will credit back their account so they can try with another reader.

2. Keen Psychics - Best for relationship difficulties

Since 1999, Keen has been offering tarot readings to help people find answers to the most pressing questions about relationships and love. It is known for accurate online readings for cheating and infidelity issues.

Serving over 3 million customers, it is one of the largest psychic sites in the world offering 24 hour access. The site is available via a mobile app for readings anywhere, anytime.

Keen Benefits:

Over 1,700 advisors.

Filter options by specialty, price, customer rating, and availability.

Every reader is rated by the community, so potential clients can read reviews before settling for the ideal advisor.

Also allows for 3 free minutes for new customers.

All readings are private and secure. The site guarantees 100 percent anonymity and confidentiality in all love readings.

3. Kasamba - Best for free reading minutes

Kasamba allows customers to speak to love readers who offer insights that unlock uncertainty and provide clarity. The site has been reading tarot cards for over 20 years, building a reputation for quality readings and guaranteed satisfaction. It is best known for offering insights for love readings in breaking up and divorce, fortune telling, and career forecasts.

Kasamba Benefits:

Users can take part in love readings via a chat system or phone call. Many Kasamba clients choose the former, as the readers with Kasamba are known for quick replies.

Kasamba offers detailed pages for every psychic with ratings from previous clients. Bios include information like the readers' communication styles and gifts.

It is recommended to choose an ideal reader based on a user's intuition and the specified psychic specialization needed.

Kasamba is said to have above average customer care to help find the best tarot reader.

The first three minutes of every reading are free and this applies beyond the initial reading. Potential customers can try several readers without paying. After finding the right tarot reader, Kasamba offers 70 percent off any additional minutes.

The best love tarot cards to get in a psychic reading

With 72 cards in the tarot deck, it might be challenging for someone to familiarize themselves with all of the cards. Besides, the love reader may not offer the context of the card specifics other than how it affects relationships and life. To help with that, here are the best cards to see in a love tarot reading spread:

Lovers

While the exact lovers image can vary from one deck to another, it typically features a naked man and woman in a luscious garden. This depicts the garden of eden.

When the lovers card is facing upright, it is a favorable card for people interested in love. It represents a perfect relationship full of passion, love, mutual attractiveness, and harmony. It can also indicate a bonded pair, usually a couple joined in marriage.

Empress

The empress represents a goddess or mother Earth. It is usually associated with sensuality and fertility. If a sexually active person draws this card, it might be time to get that pregnancy test.

Nonetheless, fertility does not necessarily mean childbirth. It could also mean creativity or being the nurturer in a relationship. The empress card could be a reminder to tune in with the natural world. Use the opportunity to take a soulmate on a hike and enjoy mother nature.

Devil

The devil might seem like a scary figure, but in the tarot realm, the devil card is more primal than anything else. It can represent deep sensual pleasure. But there could be a potentially darker side.

Drawing the devil during a love reading might require a close examination of one's love life to ensure there is no obsession on a partner or unhealthy lustful desires. A person who has been having numerous one-night stands may end up seeing the devil card.

Conversely, when a person is in a balanced relationship and draws out the devil, it can simply mean that they are having the time of their life.

Hierophant

The hierophant is typically a religious figure. But, it doesn't always represent organized religion. It can denote adherence to spirituality and tradition. It might also indicate that a person is in or wants a relationship with traditional norms and values. Due to this aspect, the hierophant can mean that a relationship is on the path towards marriage.

Sun

The sun in the tarot world is a very positive omen. It represents happiness and pure joy. Drawing the sun during a love reading (even when feeling darkness) might mean that you should anticipate light in life very soon. As the saying goes, "it is typically darkest just before dawn."

Ace of cups

Ace of cups represent newness, either as a refresh in the current relationship or a new love. Usually, the image on this tarot card deck is an overflowing cup. That can demonstrate water cleaning the past and paving way for something new in the present and future.

Two of cups

Drawing this card is considered one of the best tarot reading experiences. This demonstrates a joining of two in a ceremony, but it doesn't necessarily mean marriage. It could be that a person can improve the present situation and start working together better as a team. It could also mean that a new relationship is on the horizon.

Six of cups

The tarot card signifies a link to the past. It could be a past that can be reconciled or nostalgia for what was or what might have been. For anyone recovering from a breakup, the six of cups demonstrates a need to seek comfort from someone that can offer unconditional love such as a child, parent, or close friend.

Ten of cups

Undoubtedly, the ten of cups signifies abundance. It is a clear indicator of pure happiness and emotional fulfillment. A customer who is in a relationship and draws this card might find themselves in a place of long-term commitment or that it is time to take the next step.

Ten of pentacles

The ten of pentacles has a sense of permanence. For anyone who is anxious about how their love life will play out, this card demonstrates that it will work in the long-run. It can be a positive omen for the current relationship, achieving desired milestones, demonstrating financial stability, and earning family approval.

The takeaway

People have relied on tarot cards for centuries to help guide them through their love lives.

Online love tarot readings offer insights into destiny to keep customers on the right path. But, it is essential to choose genuine readers and avoid generic apps that offer canned tarot responses.

The three sites outlined above are reputable and offer free introductory readings with excellent discounts for their customers. Besides, they are specific about a situation and have a personal touch for the best tarot reading experience.

