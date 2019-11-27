Best MacBook Black Friday Deals (2019): Apple MacBook Pro & Air Laptop Deals Rated by Spending Lab
Nov 27, 2019, 04:40 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday MacBook deals, featuring savings on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and 2019 MacBook models. Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday team at Spending Lab.
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops -
- Save up to 70% on Apple MacBook Pro laptops at Amazon - save on best-selling MacBook Pro 13-inch & 15-inch models
- Save up to $400 on the new Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch & 15-inch) laptops - at Amazon
- Save up to $200 on the new Apple MacBook Air laptop - at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019 model) available now at Amazon
Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
In the summer of 2019, Apple released a new version of the MacBook Pro with an upgraded processor, efficient battery and mostly notably, an added Touch Bar, which was left off the previous model released in 2018. Upgraded versions of Apple's ever popular MacBook Air have also been premiered and are the first ever to be made of 100% recycled aluminum. Convenient and easy to carry, the MacBook Air comes with an 11 or 13-inch display screen, while the MacBook Pro is a little larger and is offered in either 13 or 15-inches. Both models are top rated for style, function and usability.
Is there a reason Black Friday is called Black Friday? One theory suggests the term 'Black Friday' came about because the Friday after Thanksgiving sees a significant boost in stores revenues with their sales figures going 'into the black'.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
